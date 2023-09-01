中英對照讀新聞》National Park Service: Never push a ’slower friend down’ if you come across a bear 美國國家公園管理局：偶遇熊時，切勿推倒「動作慢的朋友」

美國國家公園管理局建議，遇到從冬眠中甦醒的熊時，別為了保命而犧牲跑得慢的朋友。圖為2021年9月拍攝的正準備冬眠的阿拉斯棕熊。（路透）

2023/09/01 05:30

◎張沛元

As the warmer weather returns, bears will also come out of hibernation, making it common for you to encounter one in the wild. And, if you so happened to run into one, officials say there’s one thing you should "never" do, that is "push a slower friend down" so that you can get away.

隨著天氣回暖，熊也將從冬眠中甦醒，以致在野外遇到熊稀鬆平常。若你碰巧遇上一頭熊，官員說，有件事你「絕不」能做，就是「推倒一名動作慢的朋友」以便脫身。

The National Park Service shared some advice on Tuesday, saying that you should refrain from pushing down someone slower "even if you feel the friendship has run its course."

（美國）國家公園管理局週二分享若干忠告，指稱民眾應該克制住把某個動作慢的人推倒（的衝動），「即便你認為這段友情已走到盡頭」。

Instead of trying to serve your friend - or former one - up as bait, the park service said that there are several other methods you can take to help you and your friend to escape from the bear safely.

公園服務局說，與其試圖把你的朋友－－或前朋友－－當成誘餌上供給熊吃，你可以採取其他幾種方法，幫你自己與你的朋友安全逃離熊爪。

新聞辭典

refrain from doing something：慣用語，避免；忍住；節制去做某事。例句：Please refrain from smoking in the lavatory.（請勿在機上洗手間內吸菸。）

run its course：慣用語，自然發展；持續到自然結束。例句：There must be signs that your relationship has run its course.（情已逝必有徵兆可尋。）

