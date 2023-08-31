中英對照讀新聞》Possible meteorite crashes into New Jersey home, no injuries 疑似隕石砸穿紐澤西住宅 無人受傷

一塊疑似是隕石的物體砸中紐澤西州一處民宅。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/08/31 05:30

◎孫宇青

A metallic object believed to be a meteorite punched a hole in the roof of a central New Jersey home, smashing into a hardwood floor and bouncing around a bedroom. The family who owns the home discovered the black, potato-sized rock in a corner — still warm.

一塊據信是隕石的金屬物體，在紐澤西州中部一棟住宅的屋頂砸出一個洞，撞在硬木地板上，又在臥房裡四處彈跳。這棟住宅的主人一家在角落發現這塊黑色、馬鈴薯大小的石頭時，它還是熱的。

Nobody was hurt and there was no serious damage to the residence. The object measures about 10 by 15 centimeters and weighs about 1.8 kilograms, police said.

事件沒有造成任何人受傷，住宅也沒嚴重損壞。警方表示，該物體約為10*15公分，重約1.8公斤。

Suzy Kop, whose family owns the home, said they initially thought someone had thrown a rock into an upstairs bedroom, but soon realized that wasn’t the case.

住戶蘇吉‧寇普說，他們一開始以為是有人朝樓上的房間丟擲石頭，但很快意識到不是這麼一回事。

The family plans to meet with an astrophysicist who will further examine the object.（AP）

家人準備和一名天體物理學家會面，對方會進一步檢查這個物體。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

metallic：形容詞，（含）金屬的、有金屬特性的、金屬製的。例句：Benny bought a new car which is metallic blue.（班尼買了一台帶有金屬質感藍色的新車。）

smash：動詞，打碎；猛撞。例句：The car accidentally smashed into a tree.（這台車意外撞在樹上。）

