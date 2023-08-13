中英對照讀新聞》Cuddling’ is just what the doctor ordered for a walrus calf rescued in Alaska「撫抱」就是醫生對一頭在阿拉斯加獲救的幼海象開出的處方

小海象依偎在照顧人員身邊。（美聯社）

2023/08/13

◎魏國金

A 90 kilogram walrus calf found alone and kilometers from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope is being bottle fed and receiving round-the-clock “cuddling” from animal welfare workers who are trying to keep the 1-month-old baby alive.

一頭在距阿拉斯加北坡海洋數公里處發現的90公斤落單幼海象正被用奶瓶餵食，並受到動物福利工作人員全天候「撫抱」，他們努力讓這頭一個月大的寶寶活下來。

In an effort to mimic the near-constant care a calf would get from its mom, the walrus is receiving “round the clock ‘cuddling’” to keep him calm and aid in his development and is being fed every three hours, the Alaska SeaLife Center said.

阿拉斯加海洋生物中心說，在試圖模仿幼海象獲得母親幾乎不間斷照顧的努力中，這頭海象受到「全天候『撫抱』」待遇，以讓牠維持平靜，並協助牠發育，每3個小時就餵奶1次。

The calf was found by oil field workers about 6.4 kilometers inland from the Beaufort Sea, in Alaska’s extreme north. A “walrus trail” was seen on the tundra near a road where the walrus was found. But it’s unclear how he got there, the center said.

這頭小海象是油田工人在阿拉斯加最北端的波弗特海內陸6.4公里處發現的。在靠近一條路的苔原上出現一道「海象蹤跡」，牠就是在那兒被發現。但目前不清楚牠是如何到那兒的，該中心說。

新聞辭典

round-the-clock：形容詞，全天候的。例句：Her 91-year-old mother needs round-the-clock care.（她91歲的母親需要全天候照顧。）

mimic：動詞，模仿。例句：He was mimicking the various people in our class.（他在模仿班上許多人的樣子。）

