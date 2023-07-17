為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Ukraine rejects Bulgarian president’s claims that Kyiv is to be blamed for Russia’s ongoing war 保加利亞總統稱基輔應為俄羅斯持續戰爭負責 烏克蘭駁斥

    保加利亞親俄總統魯門·拉德夫。保加利亞實行內閣制，總統為虛位元首。（法新社）

    2023/07/17 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    Ukraine on Saturday criticized Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president over his remarks that Kyiv is to blame for Russia’s ongoing war and that supplying arms to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict.

    烏克蘭週六批評保加利亞親俄總統的言論，即基輔應對俄羅斯正在進行的戰爭負責，向烏克蘭提供武器只會延長衝突

    President Rumen Radev had told reporters on Friday, during a news conference in which he spoke about the recent NATO summit, that he wanted “to make it clear that Ukraine insists on fighting this war.”

    魯門．拉德夫總統在週五的新聞發佈會上談到最近的北約峰會，他告訴記者，他想「明確表示烏克蘭堅持打這場戰爭」。

    “But it should also be clear that the bill is paid by the whole of Europe,” he added.

    「但也該釐清的是，這筆帳單是由整個歐洲支付的」，他補充道。

    The Embassy of Ukraine in Sofia in a statement on Saturday said Kyiv was making all possible efforts to restore peace and rejected Radev’s stance that supplying arms to Ukraine fuels and prolongs the war.

    烏克蘭駐索非亞大使館週六在一份聲明中表示，基輔正在盡一切努力恢復和平，並拒絕拉德夫關於向烏克蘭供應武器助長並延長戰爭的立場。

    Blaming the war on Ukraine, which “was treacherously attacked by its northern neighbor, is one of the most common supporting theses of Russian propaganda and hybrid warfare in Europe,” the embassy said.（AP）

    大使館表示，將戰爭歸咎於「受到其北方鄰國背信棄義攻擊的烏克蘭，是俄羅斯在歐洲宣傳和混合戰爭最常見的支持論點之一」。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    prolong：動詞，延長、拉長。例句：The king has been seeking to prolong life.（國王一直在尋求長壽之道。）

    treacherously：副詞，背信棄義、奸詐地。形容詞為 treacherous。例句：He was weak, cowardly and treacherous.（他軟弱、膽怯、奸詐。）

