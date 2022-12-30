中英對照讀新聞》Chaucer the Rapist? Newly Discovered Documents Suggest Not.喬叟是性侵犯？新發現的文件暗示並非如此

英國詩人喬叟。（圖擷取自網路）

2022/12/30 05:30

◎張沛元

For nearly 150 years, a cloud has hung over the reputation of Geoffrey Chaucer, the author of “The Canterbury Tales,” long seen as the founder of the English literary canon.

近150年來，長期被視為英國文學經典始祖、《坎特伯里故事集》作者傑佛瑞．喬叟，其名聲始終烏雲罩頂。

A court document discovered in 1873 suggested that around 1380, Chaucer had been charged with raping Cecily Chaumpaigne, the daughter of a London baker.

1873年發現的一份法庭文件顯示，約在1380年，喬叟被控性侵倫敦一名麵包師傅的女兒，塞西莉．香帕尼。

But this week, two scholars stunned the world of Chaucer studies with previously unknown documents that they say show that the “raptus” document was not in fact related to an accusation of rape against Chaucer at all.

但本週，2名學者針對前所未知的文件所做的喬叟研究震驚世界，他們說，（其研究結果）顯示，「強姦」文件事實上與喬叟被控性侵一點關係也沒有。

新聞辭典

a cloud hangs over somebody/something：慣用語，指某人或某事物籠罩在不被信賴、負面、悲觀或不確定的感覺下；烏雲罩頂；憂心忡忡。例句：Since an investigation found the American teenager Hans Niemann has benefited from “illegal assistance” in more than 100 online chess games, a cloud of suspicion has hung over the sport.（打從調查發現美國青少年漢斯˙尼曼在超過100場線上西洋棋比賽中靠「非法協助」獲益後，該項運動便疑雲罩頂）。

canon：名詞，（教會認定的）正典，經典聖經；（某作家的）真作集。

stun：動詞，使吃驚，使目瞪口呆。例句：We were all stunned at his sudden resignation.（我們大家都被他的突然去職給驚呆了。）

