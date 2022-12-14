中英對照讀新聞》Outrage as Polish leader blames low birth rate on women drinking 波蘭領袖將生育率低歸咎於婦女喝酒引起憤怒

波蘭執政黨領袖雅羅斯瓦夫‧卡臣斯基。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/12/14 05:30

◎管淑平

Outrage built up in Poland after the governing party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, claimed excessive drinking by young women was to blame for the EU member’s low birth rate.

波蘭執政黨領袖雅羅斯瓦夫‧卡臣斯基宣稱，這個歐盟成員國生育率低，要怪年輕女性過度飲酒後，波蘭民憤升高。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Opposition politicians, women celebrities and others denounced the 73-year-old bachelor as out-of-touch and patriarchal, dismissing his comments as nonsense.

反對派政治人物、女姓名人和其他人譴責這名73歲單身者與社會脫節、父權，駁斥他的說法荒謬。

"If we see a continuation of the situation where, until the age of 25, young women drink as much as men their age, then there will be no children," Kaczynski said on Saturday. (AFP)

「如果我們坐視這種情況持續，在25歲這個年齡年輕女性飲酒量和同齡男性一樣多，到時就不會有小孩」，卡臣斯基週六說。 （法新社）

新聞辭典

build up：片語，逐漸增加或變強烈；build someone up，讚揚、誇讚。例句：The state media has been building up the president.（官方媒體一直在誇讚總統。）

excessive：形容詞，過度。例句：Excessive exercise can be bad for your health.（運動過度可能有害健康。）

