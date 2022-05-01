中英對照讀新聞》German politician in hot seat over Nord Stream 2 support 德國政治人物因支持北溪二號而陷入麻煩

德國東北部的梅克倫堡－西波美拉尼亞邦總理史威席格。（法新社檔案照）

2022/05/01 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

German regional premier Manuela Schwesig was on Tuesday battling mounting pressure over her support for the now-halted Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

因為支持現在已經停工的北溪二號天然氣管線，德國的邦總理曼努拉．史威席格週二正承受著越來越大的壓力。

Critics have accused her of being a Russian "stooge" as for years, Schwesig was among prominent supporters of the pipeline, highlighting the jobs and investment it would bring.

批評者指控她是俄羅斯的「傀儡」，因為多年來史威席格是該管線的主要支持者之一，強調它會帶來就業和投資。

Nord Stream 2 was set to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany via its northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Schwesig is the premier.

北溪二號經過史威席格擔任總理的東北部的梅克倫堡－西波美拉尼亞邦，預計會把俄羅斯對德國的天然氣供應量增加一倍。

But in February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz scrapped the project in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

但是在二月，德國總理奧拉夫．蕭茲因為俄國對烏克蘭的侵略而取消了該項計畫。

"The entanglement between (Schwesig’s) state government and the Russian state-owned corporation Gazprom has always been disastrous and must now finally be dealt with," Green party co-leader Omid Nouripour told the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily.

綠黨共同領導人歐米德．諾利普爾告訴法蘭克福廣訊報，史威席格的邦政府和俄羅斯國有企業俄國天然氣工業公司的糾葛一直是災難性的，現在終於必須解決。

新聞辭典

in hot seat：處境尷尬、處於困境、身陷麻煩。例句： If you lie to your girlfriend, you will be in the hot seat.（如果你對女朋友撒謊，你就會陷入困境。）

stooge：名詞，傀儡、爪牙、（喜劇的）配角。例句：He accused her of being a stooge of the Tory Party.（他指責她是保守黨的走狗。）

entanglement ：名詞，糾纏、糾紛。例句：Many dolphins die each year from entanglement in fishing nets.（每年有許多海豚因為纏繞漁網而死。）

