    中英對照讀新聞》London’s smallest microflat sells for 80% above asking price 倫敦最小的微型公寓以高於開價8成的價格售出

    倫敦最小的公寓賣出。（取自售屋網站）

    2022/03/23 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    A 7-square-metre microflat, cramming in a bed, toilet, shower, sink and a microwave tucked under the pillow, has sold for 80% above its minimum listing price at £90,000.

    一間7平方公尺的微型公寓，以比開出的底價高80％的9萬英鎊售出；這間微型公寓塞進一張床、廁所、淋浴間、水槽和一台收在枕頭下方的微波爐。

    The microflat, located in a Victorian conversion in Lower Clapton, east London, is believed to be the capital’s smallest-ever property, marking a turn towards tiny homes driven by the UK’s housing crisis of soaring rent and property prices.

    這間位於倫敦東區下克萊普頓維多利亞時代建築改建的微型公寓，據信是這座首都歷來最小的房子，代表英國租金和房價高漲的居住危機，帶動轉向迷你住宅的趨勢。

    The apartment had a minimum price at auction of £50,000, but sold at 80% higher at £90,000.

    這間公寓的拍賣底價是5萬英鎊，卻以高出80％的9萬英鎊賣出。

    It was bought for £103,500 in May 2017. But the owner has already recouped their investment by receiving £800 a month in rent.

    屋主在2017年5月以10萬3500英鎊購入，但這筆資金已透過每月收取800英鎊租金回收。

    新聞辭典

    asking price：名詞，賣方報價。例句：We will not accept offers 10% below our asking price.（我們將不接受低於賣方報價10％的出價。）

    cram：動詞，塞滿、擠入；（考試前）大量死背硬記應付考試。例句：I’m cramming for the final exam.（我正在為期末考臨時抱佛腳。）

    recoup：動詞，收回（成本或損失）。例句：He tried to recoup his losses in the final game but fail.（他試圖在最後一局贏回輸掉的錢，但是失敗。）

