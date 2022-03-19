中英對照讀新聞》Indiana boy rescued after getting stuck in tree rescuing cat 印地安納州男孩在樹上救貓困住後獲救

波蘭首都華沙中央車站大廳9日有隻貓咪坐在紙箱裡。圖僅供示意，與本報導無直接關聯。（路透）

◎周虹汶

A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said.

官員說，一名青少年在印地安納波利斯市一處公園攀爬一棵樹，拯救他在高處樹枝上看到的貓，最後他自己受困需要救援。

The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis’ north side Saturday afternoon when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 10.7 meters into the tree, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a news release.

印地安納波利斯消防局新聞稿說，這名17歲男孩週六下午在印地安納波利斯北面的假日公園時，看到這隻貓並決定爬樹到10.7公尺高去救牠。

The teen, identified in the release only as “Owen,” told firefighters “he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety,” wrote Rita Reith, battalion chief and the department’s spokeswoman.

該局大隊長暨發言人麗塔．瑞思寫道，新聞稿中僅以「歐文」指稱的這名青少年告訴消防員，「他設法做好事，把那隻貓帶到安全處。」

“While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree –- his positioning did not allow the same ease for getting down,” she added.

她補充道，「儘管歐文爬樹沒問題──他所處位置不允許同樣輕鬆下樹。」

Firefighting crews were called to the park and they used a rope system to lower the boy safely to the ground about two hours later, although the cat remained in the tree.（AP）

消防員被叫到這處公園，約2小時後他們出動繩索系統讓男孩安全下降到地面，雖然那隻貓還是在樹上。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

scale：名詞，指刻度、尺度、比率、等級、階梯；動詞，指攀登、到達頂點、用縮尺繪圖、按比例排列。例句：Are professors high on the social scale?（教授的社會階級高嗎？）

deed：名詞，行為、行動。例句：No good deed goes unpunished.（好心沒好報。）

ease：名詞，指容易、不費力、舒適、安逸、自在。例句：I felt completely at ease.（我感覺全身放鬆。）

