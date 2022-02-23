為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》German government distances itself from navy chief’s comments on Putin 德國政府撇清與海軍司令對普廷評論的關係

    德國海軍司令凱—阿希姆‧薛恩巴赫1月21日在印度智庫發表演說。（路透檔案照

    德國海軍司令凱—阿希姆‧薛恩巴赫1月21日在印度智庫發表演說。（路透檔案照

    2022/02/23 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    The German government distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow.

    德國政府在海軍司令談話影片曝光後撇清關係；影片中這名中將說，俄羅斯總統普廷值得受到尊重，基輔將永遠無法從莫斯科手中奪回被兼併的克里米亞。

    German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for his "rash" comments, published on YouTube and widely circulated on German media, and called them a mistake.

    德國海軍司令凱—阿希姆‧薛恩巴赫為他的「輕率」談話道歉，聲稱那些評論是個錯誤。這些談話在YouTube上被公開，並且在德國媒體廣為流傳。

    In the video, Schoenbach, speaking in English, says Putin seeks to be treated at eye level by the West. "What he (Putin) really wants is respect," Schoenbach says. (Reuters)

    在那段影片中，以英語發言的薛恩巴赫說，普廷尋求被西方平等對待。「他（普廷）真正想要的是尊重」，薛恩巴赫說。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    distance oneself from：片語，與某人或事疏遠、保持距離。例句：You should distance yourself from the extremists.（你應該疏遠極端份子。）

    rash：形容詞，輕率的，魯莽的。例句：I just made a rash decision.（我剛剛做了一個輕率的決定。）

    win back：片語，經過努力重新獲得短暫失去的東西。例句：We are trying to win back the support we have lost.（我們正在努力贏回流失掉的支持。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播