中英對照讀新聞》German government distances itself from navy chief’s comments on Putin 德國政府撇清與海軍司令對普廷評論的關係

德國海軍司令凱—阿希姆‧薛恩巴赫1月21日在印度智庫發表演說。（路透檔案照

2022/02/23 05:30

◎管淑平

The German government distanced itself from comments made by its navy chief after video footage emerged in which the vice-admiral said Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow.

德國政府在海軍司令談話影片曝光後撇清關係；影片中這名中將說，俄羅斯總統普廷值得受到尊重，基輔將永遠無法從莫斯科手中奪回被兼併的克里米亞。

請繼續往下閱讀...

German Navy Chief Kay-Achim Schoenbach apologized for his "rash" comments, published on YouTube and widely circulated on German media, and called them a mistake.

德國海軍司令凱—阿希姆‧薛恩巴赫為他的「輕率」談話道歉，聲稱那些評論是個錯誤。這些談話在YouTube上被公開，並且在德國媒體廣為流傳。

In the video, Schoenbach, speaking in English, says Putin seeks to be treated at eye level by the West. "What he (Putin) really wants is respect," Schoenbach says. (Reuters)

在那段影片中，以英語發言的薛恩巴赫說，普廷尋求被西方平等對待。「他（普廷）真正想要的是尊重」，薛恩巴赫說。（路透）

新聞辭典

distance oneself from：片語，與某人或事疏遠、保持距離。例句：You should distance yourself from the extremists.（你應該疏遠極端份子。）

rash：形容詞，輕率的，魯莽的。例句：I just made a rash decision.（我剛剛做了一個輕率的決定。）

win back：片語，經過努力重新獲得短暫失去的東西。例句：We are trying to win back the support we have lost.（我們正在努力贏回流失掉的支持。）

