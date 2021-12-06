中英對照讀新聞》Housework may promote health in old age, study suggests 研究：做家事可能有助促進老年人健康

新加坡最新研究發現，老年人平常多做家事可抗老。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2021/12/06 05:30

◎陳成良

Household chores might seem a drag, but researchers have suggested tasks like dusting, scrubbing floors and washing the windows might help adults to stay healthy into old age.

家務瑣事也許看似累贅，但研究人員指出，清理灰塵、拖地、擦窗等家務活動，可能有助於成年人到老年以後，保持身體健康。

Writing in the journal BMJ Open, a Singapore-based team of researchers said regular physical activity “improves physical and mental health, mitigates the risks and effects of chronic diseases, and reduces falls, immobility, dependency and mortality among older adults”.

該研究結果由一個新加坡研究團隊發表在《英國醫學期刊》（BMJ Open）上。研究報告指出，常做體力活動可以「改善身心健康，減輕慢性病的風險和影響，降低老年人跌倒、臥床不起、失去獨立生活能力和死亡的機率。」

After taking into account factors including age and sex, the team found cognitive scores and attention scores were 8% and 14% higher respectively for older adults doing high amounts of heavy housework – on average 131 minutes a week – compared with low levels, which appeared to amount to none at all.

在考慮年齡、性別等因素後，研究團隊發現，做大量重度家務（每週平均131分鐘）的老年人，認知功能和注意力得分比很少做家務的老年人分別高出8％和14％。

新聞辭典

chore：名詞，日常家務，乏味的例行工作，困難或煩人的工作。例句：Doing taxes is a real chore.（報稅是很煩人的事。）

mitigate：動詞，減輕、緩和。例句：Using reusable containers can mitigate the negative impact to the environmemt.（使用環保餐具可以減輕對環境造成的負面衝擊。）

