中英對照讀新聞》In Denmark, a snow storm means people overnight in an IKEA 在丹麥，一場暴風雪讓民眾在一間「宜家家居」過夜

2021/12/04 05:30

◎周虹汶

In northern Denmark, an IKEA showroom turned into a vast bedroom. Six customers and about two dozen employees were stranded by a snowstorm and spent the night in the store, sleeping in the beds that are usually on show.

丹麥北部一間宜家家居分店的展示間，變身為一間大臥室。6名顧客和20多位員工被暴風雪困住，在店裡待了整晚，並在那些通常用來展示的被窩裡睡覺。

Up to 30 centimeters of snow fell, trapping the customers and employees when the department store in Aalborg closed on Wednesday evening.

這間位於奧爾堡的百貨公司週三晚上打烊時，深達30公分的降雪量把顧客和員工困住了。

“We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds,” store manager Peter Elmose told the Ekstra Bladet tabloid. People could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try.”

店經理彼得．埃爾默思告訴小報《號外報》，「我們睡在家具展場內，我們的展示間位在一樓，在那裡有床舖、床墊和沙發床。」民眾能「選他們一直想試的那張床。」

Elmose said they spent the evening watching television and eating, adding it went “super well. It’s been a good night. All fun.”（AP）

埃爾默思說，他們整晚看電視和吃東西，並補充說一切「超順利。那是一個很棒的夜晚。非常好玩。」（美聯社）

新聞辭典

turn into：片語動詞，指變成。例句：Don’t turn a molehill into a mountain.（別讓瑣事堆積成山。）

strand：名詞，指繩線、海濱、河岸；動詞，指搓絞繩索等、弄斷繩索的一或多股、擱淺、處於困境。例句：I saw a whale stranded on a sandbank.（我看見一隻鯨魚擱淺在沙洲上。）

trap：名詞，指陷阱、陷害人的圈套、詭計、陰謀；動詞，指設陷阱捕捉、使落入圈套或困境。例句：He needs help from the government to break out of the poverty trap.（他需要政府的幫助來擺脫貧窮困境。）

