中英對照讀新聞》Prince William was named ’world’s sexiest bald man’ 威廉王子獲選為「全球最性感禿頭男」

威廉王子獲選為「全球最性感禿頭男」。（路透）

2021/04/19 05:30

◎ 陳成良

On Saturday, the UK publication The Sun published a story claiming that Prince William is the "world’s sexiest bald man" based on a survey conducted by Longevita, a cosmetics surgery company that provides hair transplants.

週六，英國《太陽報》刊登一則報導，聲稱威廉王子是「全球最性感的禿頭男」，該報導是根據一家提供毛髮移植的整形手術公司Longevita所做的一項調查。

The Sun reported that the survey results were determined by analyzing "blogs, reports, and pages found in Google searches" with the word "sexy."

《太陽報》報導，調查結果是以「性感」一詞，透過對「部落格、報導和在Google搜索中找到的頁面」進行分析而得出。

Based on the survey, The Sun wrote, the Duke of Cambridge’s name was mentioned 17.6 million times. The article went on to name the other famous faces who took up the next nine spots in the survey’s results.

根據這項調查，《太陽報》寫道，劍橋公爵（威廉王子）的名字被提及1760萬次。這篇文章繼續列舉調查結果中排在他之後的9位名人。

After Prince William, Mike Tyson came in second place, followed by "Fast & Furious" star Jason Statham, rapper Pitbull, Michael Jordan, boxer Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and actor Vin Diesel.

在威廉王子之後，（拳王）泰森排在第2位，其後是電影《玩命關頭》明星傑森史塔森、饒舌歌手Pitbull（嘻哈鬥牛梗）、（籃球明星）喬丹、拳擊手梅威瑟、約翰屈伏塔、布魯斯威利、杜威．「巨石」．強森，以及演員馮迪索。

新聞辭典

bald：形容詞，禿頂的；無草木的；單調的。例句：Do you see that bald mountain?（你有看到那座光禿禿的山嗎？）

cosmetic surgery：名詞，（強調美化外表的）整形手術，而plastic surgery較強調修復身體缺陷、重建功能。例句：Liposuction is the most popular type of cosmetic surgery in the United States.（抽脂是美國最受歡迎的整形手術。）

