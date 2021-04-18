中英對照讀新聞》The daunting challenges surrounding digital vaccine passports：數位疫苗護照面臨的嚴峻挑戰

美國白宮計畫推出數位疫苗護照，但美國公民自由聯盟認為，僅限數位的系統會排擠無法使用行動裝置的民眾。圖為示意圖。（美聯社檔案照）

2021/04/18 05:30

◎黃靖媗

President Joe Biden’s administration is working to establish a set of standards for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated, an administration official said.

一名政府官員表示，美國總統拜登的政府正努力推出一套標準，讓人們證明他們已接種疫苗。

The White House is working with government agencies, tech companies and non-profit organizations to plan and coordinate the effort.

白宮正與政府部門、科技公司，及非營利組織共同計畫並協調這項工作。

Several organizations and tech companies have already started developing smartphone apps and other digital systems to store and verify vaccination information.

許多組織與科技公司已開始研發智慧型手機應用程式，與其他數位系統，去儲存並驗證疫苗接種資訊。

But ACLU senior policy analyst Jay Stanley said any system that is exclusively digital would alienate individuals and communities without access to mobile devices or knowledge how to use them, such as senior and low-income people, or those with disabilities.

但美國公民自由聯盟資深政策分析師杰‧史丹利說，任何專門的數位化系統都會疏遠無法使用行動裝置，或不知該如何使用的人與社群，例如老年人及低收入戶，或其他殘疾者。

新聞辭典

verify：動詞，證實、證明。例句：The teacher attempted to guide students to verify the theory using practice.（老師試圖引導學生透過實踐證明理論。）

exclusively：副詞，僅僅、專門地。例句：This service is available exclusively to the subscribers.（這項服務僅提供給訂閱者。）

disability：名詞，殘疾、障礙。例句：Ken is diagnosed with a reading disability.（肯被診斷出有閱讀障礙。）

