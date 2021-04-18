為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》The daunting challenges surrounding digital vaccine passports：數位疫苗護照面臨的嚴峻挑戰

    美國白宮計畫推出數位疫苗護照，但美國公民自由聯盟認為，僅限數位的系統會排擠無法使用行動裝置的民眾。圖為示意圖。（美聯社檔案照）

    美國白宮計畫推出數位疫苗護照，但美國公民自由聯盟認為，僅限數位的系統會排擠無法使用行動裝置的民眾。圖為示意圖。（美聯社檔案照）

    2021/04/18 05:30

    ◎黃靖媗

    President Joe Biden’s administration is working to establish a set of standards for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated, an administration official said.

    一名政府官員表示，美國總統拜登的政府正努力推出一套標準，讓人們證明他們已接種疫苗。

    The White House is working with government agencies, tech companies and non-profit organizations to plan and coordinate the effort.

    白宮正與政府部門、科技公司，及非營利組織共同計畫並協調這項工作。

    Several organizations and tech companies have already started developing smartphone apps and other digital systems to store and verify vaccination information.

    許多組織與科技公司已開始研發智慧型手機應用程式，與其他數位系統，去儲存並驗證疫苗接種資訊。

    But ACLU senior policy analyst Jay Stanley said any system that is exclusively digital would alienate individuals and communities without access to mobile devices or knowledge how to use them, such as senior and low-income people, or those with disabilities.

    但美國公民自由聯盟資深政策分析師杰‧史丹利說，任何專門的數位化系統都會疏遠無法使用行動裝置，或不知該如何使用的人與社群，例如老年人及低收入戶，或其他殘疾者。

    新聞辭典

    verify：動詞，證實、證明。例句：The teacher attempted to guide students to verify the theory using practice.（老師試圖引導學生透過實踐證明理論。）

    exclusively：副詞，僅僅、專門地。例句：This service is available exclusively to the subscribers.（這項服務僅提供給訂閱者。）

    disability：名詞，殘疾、障礙。例句：Ken is diagnosed with a reading disability.（肯被診斷出有閱讀障礙。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    俄反對派領袖納瓦尼持續絕食抗議 醫：心臟可能隨時驟停
    2021/04/18 00:26

    俄反對派領袖納瓦尼持續絕食抗議 醫：心臟可能隨時驟停

    報復美國制裁！俄羅斯驅逐10名美外交官
    2021/04/17 06:48

    報復美國制裁！俄羅斯驅逐10名美外交官

    美日聯合聲明52年首提台灣！力抗中國挑戰 強調台海穩定重要性
    2021/04/17 10:55

    美日聯合聲明52年首提台灣！力抗中國挑戰 強調台海穩定重要性 影片

    馬斯克再下一城 獲800億合約替NASA建造登月船
    2021/04/17 08:37

    馬斯克再下一城 獲800億合約替NASA建造登月船

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播