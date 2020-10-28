中英對照讀新聞》Trump urges ’patriotic’ classes for schoolkids 川普力促給學童上「愛國」課

美國總統川普9月24日在佛州造勢。（路透）

2020/10/28 05:30

◎管淑平

US President Donald Trump urged "patriotic" teaching in schools and railed against anti-racism training that he said is destroying national unity.

美國總統川普力促學校進行「愛國」教育，並且抱怨反種族主義教育正在摧毀全國團結。

"The only path to national unity is through our shared identity as Americans. That is why it is so urgent that we finally restore patriotic education to our schools," he said at an event titled the "White House conference on American history."

「邁向全國團結的唯一道路，是透過我們身為美國人的共同身分認同，這就是為什麼我們必定要恢復學校的愛國教育這件事如此迫切。」他在名為「白宮記者會談美國歷史」的活動上說。

Trump called for "a pro-American curriculum that celebrates the truth."

川普呼籲要有「頌揚真相的支持美國課程」。

Trump is going all out to stir up his right-wing base against what he argues is a far-left plot to change the American way of life.

川普正竭盡全力催出他的右翼基本盤，力抗他所宣稱極左派要改變美國生活方式的陰謀。

"We are here today to declare that we will never submit to tyranny. We will reclaim our history, and our country, for citizens of every race, color, religion and creed," Trump said. （AFP）

「我們今天在此聲明，我們絕不會向暴政屈服，我們將會為每一個種族、膚色、宗教信仰和信念的公民，拿回我們的歷史、我們的國家。」（法新社）

新聞辭典

rail：動詞，抱怨、譴責。例句：They railed against the ’unfair’ fee hike.（他們抱怨費用增加「不公平」。）

go all out：片語，竭盡全力。例句：The kids went all out for a win.（孩子們全力以赴爭取勝利。）

submit to：片語，屈從於（某事、人）。例句：We will not submit ourselves to his control.（我們不會接受他的管理。）

