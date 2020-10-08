《中英對照讀新聞》Billions projected to suffer nearly unlivable heat in 2070 在2070年，數十億人料將活在幾乎不宜居住的高溫環境

乾燥的玉米田。（美聯社檔案照）

2020/10/08 05:30

◎孫宇青

In just 50 years, 2 billion to 3.5 billion people will be living in a climate that historically has been too hot to handle.

50年內，有20億至35億人將活在難以忍受的歷史性高溫氣候中。

Under the worst-case scenarios, the study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences predicts about 3.5 billion people will live in extremely hot areas. That’s a third of the projected 2070 population.

《美國國家科學院院刊》一項研究推測，在最糟糕的情況下，約35億人將活在極端高溫地區，相當於2070年預估人口的3分之1。

In an unusual way to look at climate change, a team of international scientists studied humans like they do bears, birds and bees to find the "climate niche" where people and civilizations flourish.

一個從特殊方式看待氣候變遷的國際科學家團隊，像研究熊、鳥、蜜蜂一樣研究人類，找出人類及其文明繁盛的「氣候利基」。

They looked back 6,000 years to come up with a sweet spot of temperatures for humanity：Average annual temperatures between 11 to 15 degrees Celsius.（AP）

他們回溯過去6000年，發現人類的「溫度舒適帶」為年均溫攝氏11度至15度之間。

（美聯社）

新聞辭典

project：動詞，預計；推算。例句：Our monthly expenditure is projected to rise by ten thousand next month.（我們下個月的月支出預計增加1萬。）

unlivable：形容詞，不適宜居住的。例句：Mercury is an unlivable planet for human beings.（水星是不宜人類居住的星球。）

flourish：動詞，繁盛；茁壯。例句：Watermelons flourished this summer.（今年夏天西瓜盛產。）

