為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    《中英對照讀新聞》Billions projected to suffer nearly unlivable heat in 2070 在2070年，數十億人料將活在幾乎不宜居住的高溫環境

    乾燥的玉米田。（美聯社檔案照）

    乾燥的玉米田。（美聯社檔案照）

    2020/10/08 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    In just 50 years, 2 billion to 3.5 billion people will be living in a climate that historically has been too hot to handle.

    50年內，有20億至35億人將活在難以忍受的歷史性高溫氣候中。

    Under the worst-case scenarios, the study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences predicts about 3.5 billion people will live in extremely hot areas. That’s a third of the projected 2070 population.

    《美國國家科學院院刊》一項研究推測，在最糟糕的情況下，約35億人將活在極端高溫地區，相當於2070年預估人口的3分之1。

    In an unusual way to look at climate change, a team of international scientists studied humans like they do bears, birds and bees to find the "climate niche" where people and civilizations flourish.

    一個從特殊方式看待氣候變遷的國際科學家團隊，像研究熊、鳥、蜜蜂一樣研究人類，找出人類及其文明繁盛的「氣候利基」。

    They looked back 6,000 years to come up with a sweet spot of temperatures for humanity：Average annual temperatures between 11 to 15 degrees Celsius.（AP）

    他們回溯過去6000年，發現人類的「溫度舒適帶」為年均溫攝氏11度至15度之間。

    （美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    project：動詞，預計；推算。例句：Our monthly expenditure is projected to rise by ten thousand next month.（我們下個月的月支出預計增加1萬。）

    unlivable：形容詞，不適宜居住的。例句：Mercury is an unlivable planet for human beings.（水星是不宜人類居住的星球。）

    flourish：動詞，繁盛；茁壯。例句：Watermelons flourished this summer.（今年夏天西瓜盛產。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    吉爾吉斯大選醜聞延燒 總理與議長雙雙請辭
    2020/10/07 12:09

    吉爾吉斯大選醜聞延燒 總理與議長雙雙請辭

    川普確診後對中國更強硬？專家：大選前應不會有大動作
    2020/10/07 06:59

    川普確診後對中國更強硬？專家：大選前應不會有大動作

    海岸防衛隊高官染疫影響美軍指揮鏈 多名高階將領自主隔離
    2020/10/07 07:52

    海岸防衛隊高官染疫影響美軍指揮鏈 多名高階將領自主隔離

    辯論架塑膠隔板防疫 美副總統彭斯陣營一口拒絕
    2020/10/07 07:51

    辯論架塑膠隔板防疫 美副總統彭斯陣營一口拒絕

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播