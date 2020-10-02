中英對照讀新聞》Harry and Meghan Encourage Americans to Vote 哈利與梅根鼓勵美國人去投票

英國哈利王子伉儷日前拍影片鼓勵美國選民踴躍投票。圖為兩人今年3月在英國倫敦出席年度「奮進基金獎」頒獎典禮。（美聯社檔案照）

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, appeared in a video encouraging Americans to register to vote, dipping a toe into United States politics in a way royal family members typically avoid.

（英國）哈利王子與其妻梅根現身一段影片，鼓勵美國人去登記投票，（兩人）以王室成員通常會敬而遠之的方式，嘗試涉足美國政治。

The couple, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, did not endorse any candidates, and much of the focus was on building compassion and better discussions.

這對正式名稱為薩塞克斯公爵與公爵夫人的夫妻，並未表態支持任何候選人，（該影片）絕大部分的重點，在於建立同理心與妥善討論。

By tradition, members of the royal family are expected to stay out of politics, both domestic and foreign. The couple, who gave up their royal duties in January and are now living in California, have openly conveyed their interest in the U.S. presidential election and the importance of voting but have stopped short of endorsing a candidate.

傳統上，王室成員公認不該介入政治，包括國內與國外政治。但這對在今年1月放棄其王室職責、目前定居（美國）加州的夫妻，已公開表達他們對美國總統大選與投票重要性的興趣，只差沒表態支持哪位候選人。

《新聞辭典》

dip（one’s） toe into （something）：慣用語，小心嘗試，探索，摸索。例句：The talented actress said she seriously considered quitting acting and would like to dip her toe into the professional world of interior design.（這名才華洋溢的女演員說，她認真考慮息影，想嘗試室內設計此一專業領域。）

stay out of something：慣用語，不介入，置身於…之外。

stop short of something：慣用語，差一點就…就差沒。例句：I stopped short of telling her the truth. （我差一點就對她吐實了。）

