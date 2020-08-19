中英對照讀新聞》Cleaners Unknowingly Remove Banksy’s Latest Art Piece 清潔人員無意中清除掉班克西的最新藝術作品

英國街頭藝術家班克西在倫敦地鐵車廂的塗鴉。（美聯社資料照）

2020-08-19 05:30:00

◎管淑平

On Tuesday, the enigmatic British street artist Banksy unveiled his latest public work. Art fans hoping to check out the Underground graffiti for themselves are out of luck, however, as Transport for London cleaners scrubbed the spray paint away before Banksy even announced it.

神秘的英國街頭藝術家班克西，週二發表他的最新公開作品。然而，希望親眼看看這幅地鐵塗鴉的藝術迷無法如願，因為班克西都還沒公布新作，這些塗鴉就被倫敦交通局清潔人員清除了。

Apparently, the workers were "unaware" the black-and-teal paint on the Circle Line carriage was left by the artist, and thus "it was treated like any other graffiti on the network."

工作人員顯然「不知道」在該列環狀線車廂裡的黑—青色圖畫出自這名藝術家之手，因此「被當作如地鐵上其他的塗鴉處理」。

It also seems likely Banksy, who isn’t one to shy away from creating temporary art, knew the work wasn’t going to last long.

不怕創作只能曇花一現的班克西，似乎也可能知道這幅作品不能維持很久。

新聞辭典

enigmatic：形容詞，神秘的、難以捉摸的。例句：She gave me an enigmatic smile.（她給了我一個令人費解的微笑。）

be in/out of luck：片語，能／未能如願，運氣好／差。例句：We’re out of luck, they just sold the last ticket.（我們運氣不好，他們剛賣掉最後一張票。）

shy away from：（因害怕、不喜歡等因素）逃避、畏縮。例句：I’ve never shied away from challenges.（我從不逃避挑戰。）

