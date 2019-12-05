中英對照讀新聞》In Canada, one woman takes on stereotypes as a drag king挑戰刻板印象，加拿大女性扮「變裝國王」

梅樂蒂‧盧梭白天是演員，晚上化身變裝國王。（法新社檔案照）

2019-12-05 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

33-year-old Canadian Melodie Rousseau is an actress by day, but at night, she makes herself up as a virile man － and takes the stage at Montreal’s cabaret halls as a drag king.

33歲的加拿大人梅樂蒂‧盧梭，白天是女演員，晚上卻喬裝成強健的男性，以變裝國王之姿，在蒙特婁的卡巴萊舞廳登台。

Performing in drag is not only a means of artistic expression － it’s a political statement by Rousseau and others looking to step out of the formidable shadow of drag queens.

變裝表演不僅是藝術表達方式之一，對盧梭及渴望踏出變裝皇后巨大陰影的其他人而言，也是一種政治表述。

Rousseau, who performs as Rock Biere, needs two and a half hours for her transformation. She would use a make-up brush to draw the eyebrows and contours that define her alter ego.

以「搖滾比爾」之名表演的盧梭，需花2小時半完成變裝。她會用化妝刷具畫眉毛及臉部輪廓，勾勒出另一個自我。

Little by little, Rock Biere’s more masculine jawline emerges. She straps down her breasts and sticks fake hair on her chest and chin.

漸漸地，「搖滾比爾」顯現出更具男子氣概的下巴輪廓。她束縛胸部，在胸口和下巴黏上假毛及假鬍鬚。

While drag queens have entered the mainstream thanks to shows like "RuPaul’s Drag Race," drag kings are still under the radar. In Quebec province, they can be counted on one hand, according to veteran Canadian drag king Charli Deville. (AFP)

當變裝皇后拜《魯保羅變裝皇后秀》等節目之賜進入主流市場，變裝國王仍沒沒無聞。加拿大資深變裝國王恰莉‧戴維爾說，魁北克省的變裝國王一隻手就數得完。（法新社）

新聞辭典

virile：形容詞，強健的。例句：The ad features virile men swimming in the pool.（這則廣告以在游泳池游泳的強壯男子為主角。）

formidable：形容詞，艱鉅的、巨大的。例句：A formidable future lies ahead of us.（我們面對艱困的未來。）

contour：名詞，輪廓。例句：The painter carefully studied the contours of the model’s face.（畫家仔細研究模特兒的臉部輪廓。）

