中英對照讀新聞》Delhi air quality: Judges accuses authorities of ’passing the buck’ 德里空氣品質：法官控訴當局「推卸責任」

由於印度德里的空氣品質過差，學生全都戴著口罩。（歐新社檔案照）

2019-11-12 05:30:00

◎黃靖媗

India’s top court has accused state governments of "passing the buck" on air pollution and failing to take action to tackle Delhi’s toxic smog.

印度最高法院控訴邦政府在空氣污染問題上「推卸責任」，未採取行動處理德里的有毒煙霧。

Levels of dangerous particles in the air are at well over ten times safe limits in the capital.

這座城市空氣中的危險粒子水平，超出安全限度的10倍以上。

City authorities have responded by launching a car rationing system. From 4 to 15 November, cars with odd or even number plates will only be allowed on the roads on alternate days, officials said.

市政府回應，將推出汽車限額措施。官員表示，11月4日至15日，車牌為奇數或偶數的車，將只能在不同天上路。

However, cars are not believed to be the main cause of Delhi’s toxic air, with experts pointing instead to crop burning by farmers in neighbouring states to clear fields.

然而，汽車並不被視為德里有毒空氣的主要來源，專家指出，鄰近各州的農家為了清理農田而燃燒作物，才是主因。

Health officials have asked people to stay indoors and refrain from doing any physical activity. Schools are closed until Tuesday and the shutdown is likely to be extended until Friday as the city continues to choke under a thick blanket of smog.

衛生官員要求民眾待在室內，並避免從事體育活動。學校預計關閉至週二，有可能延長至週五，因厚重的煙霧持續讓這座城市窒息。

新聞辭典

pass the buck：片語，推卸責任。例句：If I make the mistake, I will not pass the buck.（假如我犯錯，我不會推卸責任。）

air pollution：名詞，空氣污染。例句：Scientists found that high levels of air pollution increase the chances of miscarriage in pregnant women.（科學家們發現，高程度的空氣污染會提高孕婦流產的可能。）

toxic：形容詞，有毒的。例句：The space is full of toxic chemical.（這個空間充滿有毒化學物質。）

