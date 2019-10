《中英對照讀新聞》Sightseeing train turns ’problem’ Kyoto line into talk of the town 觀光列車讓「有問題」的京都鐵道線成為街談巷議話題

2019-10-11

◎張沛元

A railway here in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture once on the verge of being defunct has a new lease on life with its slow-moving sightseeing train featuring a cafe-like interior.

(日本)京都府宮津一條曾瀕臨廢線的鐵路,憑藉內部裝潢有如咖啡館的觀光慢車,得以續命綿延。

The Tango Aka-Matsu is operated by Kyoto Tango Railway (Tantetsu), whose lines were famously dubbed the symbol of unprofitable train routes in the Heisei Era, which started in 1989.

京都丹後鐵道(簡稱丹鐵)負責營運的「丹後赤松號」觀光列車所行駛的路線,被稱為是始於1989年平成時代的知名不賺錢路線的象徵。

The train, which connects Nishi-Maizuru and Amanohashidate stations, runs at reduced speeds offering scenic views.

這列連接西舞鶴站與天橋立站的觀光列車,以較慢速度行駛,好讓乘客能夠欣賞美景。

Passengers let out cries of delight on a weekend in December as the fully occupied 33-seat train approached Yuragawa Kyoryo bridge over the Yuragawa river.

去年12月的某個週末,當33個座位都坐滿的觀光列車駛向跨越由良川的由良川橋時,車上乘客一陣驚呼。

"It’s amazing. It’s like we are on the sea," one passenger said.

「太棒了。我們好像在海上,」一名乘客如是說。

The 550-meter-long bridge is only a few meters above the river, making passengers feel as if the train is traveling on the water.

這座550公尺長的鐵道橋,只比河面高幾公尺,讓乘客覺得火車彷彿行駛在水面上。

新聞辭典

be the talk of the town:慣用語,成為街談巷議的話題;成為眾人的話題。例句:The new mascot of the baseball team is the talk of the town.(棒球隊的新吉祥物,成為眾人議論的焦點。)

on the verge of:慣用語,接近於…;瀕於…。

a new lease of/on life:慣用語,更有活力,延年續命。例句:The treatment gives patients a new lease on life.(這項療法讓患者重獲新生。)

