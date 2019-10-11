《中英對照讀新聞》Sightseeing train turns ’problem’ Kyoto line into talk of the town 觀光列車讓「有問題」的京都鐵道線成為街談巷議話題

2019-10-11

◎張沛元

A railway here in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture once on the verge of being defunct has a new lease on life with its slow-moving sightseeing train featuring a cafe-like interior.

（日本）京都府宮津一條曾瀕臨廢線的鐵路，憑藉內部裝潢有如咖啡館的觀光慢車，得以續命綿延。

The Tango Aka-Matsu is operated by Kyoto Tango Railway （Tantetsu）, whose lines were famously dubbed the symbol of unprofitable train routes in the Heisei Era, which started in 1989.

京都丹後鐵道（簡稱丹鐵）負責營運的「丹後赤松號」觀光列車所行駛的路線，被稱為是始於1989年平成時代的知名不賺錢路線的象徵。

The train, which connects Nishi-Maizuru and Amanohashidate stations, runs at reduced speeds offering scenic views.

這列連接西舞鶴站與天橋立站的觀光列車，以較慢速度行駛，好讓乘客能夠欣賞美景。

Passengers let out cries of delight on a weekend in December as the fully occupied 33-seat train approached Yuragawa Kyoryo bridge over the Yuragawa river.

去年12月的某個週末，當33個座位都坐滿的觀光列車駛向跨越由良川的由良川橋時，車上乘客一陣驚呼。

"It’s amazing. It’s like we are on the sea," one passenger said.

「太棒了。我們好像在海上，」一名乘客如是說。

The 550-meter-long bridge is only a few meters above the river, making passengers feel as if the train is traveling on the water.

這座550公尺長的鐵道橋，只比河面高幾公尺，讓乘客覺得火車彷彿行駛在水面上。

新聞辭典

be the talk of the town：慣用語，成為街談巷議的話題；成為眾人的話題。例句：The new mascot of the baseball team is the talk of the town.（棒球隊的新吉祥物，成為眾人議論的焦點。）

on the verge of：慣用語，接近於…；瀕於…。

a new lease of/on life：慣用語，更有活力，延年續命。例句：The treatment gives patients a new lease on life.（這項療法讓患者重獲新生。）

