中英對照讀新聞》Rowdy French rooster at centre of legal battle／吵人的法國公雞是司法戰的焦點

2019-09-18

Rowdy French rooster at centre of legal battle／吵人的法國公雞是司法戰的焦點

◎管淑平

A French court ruled on Thursday that a rooster called Maurice could continue his dawn crowing despite complaints from neighbours, in a case the French media has cast as a battle between the old rural way of life and modern values creeping in from the city.

法國法庭週四判決，一隻名為「莫里斯」的公雞儘管被鄰居抱怨，但仍然可以繼續在清晨啼叫；本案被法國媒體描繪為舊式鄉村生活與從城市蔓延過來的現代價值觀之戰。

"Today Maurice has won a battle for the whole of France," said one of Maurice’s owners, Corinne Fesseau.

「今天莫里斯為全法國打贏了一仗」，飼養莫里斯的柯琳．費索說。

The 4-year-old rooster, whose early-morning crowing has got under the skin of a retired couple who own a holiday home nearby, was at the centre of a court battle that has raised howls of protest in the countryside.

這隻4歲公雞的清晨啼叫聲，惹毛了一對在附近有一間度假屋的退休夫婦，成為一場在鄉村地區掀起抗議聲浪的司法戰焦點。

The case has attracted attention because the complaint is seen by some as an attack on the countryside’s traditional sounds and way-of-life.

由於原告的投訴被一些人視為攻擊鄉村固有的聲音和生活方式，使得本案備受關注。

"Today it’s the cockerel, but what will it be tomorrow? Seagulls? The noise of the wind? Our accents?" said Christophe Sueur, mayor of Saint-Pierre-d’Oleron where Maurice and his owner live. （AFP, Reuters）

莫里斯與其飼主居住的奧萊龍聖皮耶市市長克里斯托夫．索爾說：「今天是這隻公雞，那明天會是什麼？海鷗？風聲？還是我們的口音？」（法新社、路透）

新聞辭典

rowdy：形容詞，吵鬧的、喧鬧的。例句：He has been disciplined for rowdy behavior in the classroom.（他因為在教室喧鬧而被處罰。）

get under（someone’） skin of：片語，激怒（某人）。例句：Jack is such a jerk! Everything he says just gets under my skin.（傑克真是個混蛋！他說的每句話就是讓我不爽。）

howl：動詞，（因強烈情緒）嚎叫。例句：They are howling with laughter.（他們在放聲大笑。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法