中英對照讀新聞》Freezing Part of a Woman’s Ovaries Could Delay Menopause for Years 婦女冷凍部份卵巢，有望延緩更年期

2019-09-02

◎劉宜庭

A medical procedure that has been used to freeze a woman’s ovaries is being offered for the first time as a way to delay menopause.

婦女冷凍卵巢的一項醫療程序，首次被用作延緩更年期的方式之一。

This procedure, called "ovarian tissue cryopreservation,"isn’t something new. It was developed back in the late 90s and is commonly performed to preserve the ovaries of girls and young women undergoing tissue-damaging cancer treatment. Doctors take out parts of the ovaries and freeze them before such patients undergo chemotherapy and radiation treatment. In the future, if these patients want to have children, doctors reimplant the ovarian tissue in the body.

這項「卵巢組織冷凍保存」療程並非首創。其發展可追溯至1990年代晚期，該療程普遍用於保存正在接受「組織破壞性」癌症治療的少女及年輕女性的卵巢。醫師在這些病患接受化療和放射治療前，取出部分卵巢並冷凍。將來她們若想懷胎生子，醫師就會將冷凍保存的卵巢組織再植入她們體內。

But now, the U.K.-based company, ProFam, is offering the same procedure for women up to the age of 40 who just want to delay menopause─the time when levels of reproductive hormones fall, and a woman stops getting her menstrual period.

而現在，英國ProFam公司正在為想要延緩更年期的40歲以下婦女提供相同療程；40歲正值生殖荷爾蒙下降、婦女停經的時期。

新聞辭典

menopause：名詞，更年期、停經期。例句：A medical procedure is being offered for the first time as a way to delay menopause for up to 20 years.（一項醫療程序首次被當成可延緩更年期長達20年的方式之一。）

ovarian：形容詞，卵巢的、（植物）子房的。例句：The literature doesn’t clarify how much ovarian tissue doctors should remove for this purpose.（文獻並未載明，醫師應該取出多少卵巢組織才能達到療效。）

tissue：名詞，組織。例句：Its effectiveness will depend on the age of the woman when her tissue is taken.（它的療效取決於婦女取出組織時的年齡。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法