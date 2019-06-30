《中英對照讀新聞》Kakao launches blockchain platform for enterprise service Kakao推出企業服務區塊鏈平台

2019-06-30

◎茅毅

Kakao’s blockchain subsidiary Ground X on Thursday launched a public network platform for companies and developers. Dozens of regional tech giants pledged to work with it to promote blockchain-based businesses.

（南韓網路公司）Kakao的區塊鏈子公司Ground X，週四為企業和開發人員推出一個公共網路平台。為推廣以區塊鏈為基礎的交易，多家（東亞）地區的科技巨擘此前承諾與該公司合作。

Ground X said its blockchain platform Klaytn has officially begun operations by releasing its mainnet for commercial use. Klaytn is designed for easier access and faster speed compared with existing blockchain platforms, and various companies have joined its test operations since October last year.

Ground X表示，其區塊鏈平台Klaytn，已藉由公布它的商用主網，正式開始營運。相較於現有的區塊鏈平台，Klaytn旨在更容易使用且速度更快，多種不同行業的公司自去年10月以來，已加入其試營運。

Among the firms that will run Klaytn are South Korean companies such as LG, Celltrion and Netmarble. Union Bank of the Philippines and other finance and tech giants in Southeast Asia have also joined the project. Ground X chief Han Jae-sun stressed the combined market value of the participating companies amounts to 75 trillion won.

將會運作Klaytn的公司中，有「樂金」、（生技製藥公司）「賽特瑞恩」及（遊戲開發公司）「網石遊戲」等南韓公司。「菲律賓聯合銀行」和東南亞其他的金融與科技巨擘，也已參與該計畫。Ground X的代表韓在善（譯音）強調，所有參與（試營運）的公司的市值，合計達75兆韓元。

新聞辭典

subsidiary：名詞，子（附屬）公司。例句：A subsidiary means a company that is owned by a larger company.（子公司是指被一家更大的公司擁有的公司。）

pledge：動詞，承諾、保證、誓言。例句：You have to pledge allegiance to your country.（你必須宣誓效忠你的祖國。）

dozens of：片語，許（很）多。例句：He coordinates the work of dozens of employees.（他協調許多員工的工作。）

