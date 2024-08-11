為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 AIT slams China’s new guidelines

    A new section on so-called “die-hard Taiwanese independence separatists” is displayed on the Web site of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. Photo: Screen grab from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Web site

    A new section on so-called “die-hard Taiwanese independence separatists” is displayed on the Web site of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. Photo: Screen grab from China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Web site

    2024/08/11 03:00

    / Staff writer, with CNA

    The American Institute in Taiwan’s （AIT） Taipei office has condemned the Chinese government for publishing out a new set of guidelines aimed at targeting what it deems “die-hard Taiwan independence separatists” and called the rules “destabilizing.”

    In a statement issued on Friday, an AIT spokesperson said the institute “strongly condemns the escalatory and destabilizing language” from People’s Republic of China （PRC） officials in “legal guidelines” that were announced in June.

    “PRC threats and legal pressure will not achieve peaceful resolution to cross-strait differences,” the AIT said, adding that it “urge[s] the PRC to engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.”

    “We also continue to urge restraint and no unilateral change to the status quo, which has preserved peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and throughout the region for decades,” the de facto US embassy added.

    The AIT’s comments came two days after China’s Taiwan Affairs Office （TAO） launched a new section on its Web site disclosing the information on those listed as “die-hard Taiwan independence separatists,” including Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） and Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄）.

    TAO also encouraged the public to report suspicious behaviors to the Chinese authorities.

    The section was created after Chinese officials issued new guidelines on June 21, effective immediately, which allow courts in China to try Taiwan independence advocates in absentia.

    “Die-hard” advocates of Taiwan independence who are convicted of inciting secession or committing other “serious crimes” could be sentenced to death, the judicial guidelines say.

    The guidelines, which detail “the criminal nature of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist acts, their criminal liabilities and the procedure to impose penalties,” can be seen as “a refinement and supplement” to China’s 2005 “Anti-Secession” Law, Chinese state backed Xinhua news agency said at the time.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播