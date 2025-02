President William Lai, second left, receives a portrait of himself during a visit to a care center in Changhua County’s Erlin Township yesterday. Photo: Yen Hung-chun, Taipei Times

2024/08/11 03:00

By Yen Hung-chun / Staff reporter

The government plans to put healthcare services and clinics in long-term care facilities as part of its Long-term Care 3.0 plan, President William Lai (賴清德) said yesterday.

Lai said that NT$92.7 billion (US$2.86 billion) would be allocated to the plan for next year.

There are many elderly people who are hospitalized even though their condition — such as pressure ulcers or pneumonia — is not serious enough to warrant it, Lai told an event at a care center in Changhua County’s Erlin Township (二林).

However, if they are not in a place where they can be monitored by a medical professional, their condition could worsen, he said.

If they were not in hospital, doctors would have to visit local communities to check on such people, but with the implementation of Long-term Care 3.0, they would not need to be hospitalized, he said.

Instead, doctors and medical teams would be able to treat them at their community or care facility, allowing patients to avoid the inconvenience of traveling, Lai added.

The “Healthy Taiwan” plan includes developing strategies for different genders, regions and illnesses, Lai said.

As Taiwan is projected to become a “super-aged society” — with more than 20 percent of the population aged 65 or older — next year, there would be more elderly people who need care services, he said.

Lai said that the first long-term care plan was initiated by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and former president Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) implemented Long-term Care 2.0, so he would make every effort to push Long-term Care 3.0 forward.

The budget for next year has been increased to NT$92.7 billion from NT$87.6 billion this year, which shows the government’s determination to push ahead with the Healthy Taiwan plan, he said.

The government would allocate an additional NT$48 billion over the next five years to expand community care services for people with disabilities, Lai said.

Long-term Care 3.0 would boost care service capacity and service quality, providing respite for caregivers, allowing the establishment of multipurpose care facilities, and improving 24-hour care and support services for people with severe disabilities, he said.

