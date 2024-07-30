《TAIPEI TIMES》 Indonesian migrants can send money via post office

People stand by service windows in a post office in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times file

2024/07/30 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Indonesian migrant workers can now remit money to their home country at post offices nationwide or through the postal service app, Chunghwa Post said yesterday.

To remit funds, workers must first go to a post office that accepts international remittance services in person and fill out the required forms, the postal company said.

“They can then remit money in US dollars through Chunghwa Post’s online service or the post office’s mobile phone apps. From settlement to remittance, everything can be completed online, which is legal, safe and convenient,” it said.

In conjunction with the launch of the new service, workers who access it from now until Dec. 31 would only be charged a NT$168 service fee per transaction.

The handling fee would be waived one time for every five successful transactions, the company said.

As of the end of May, the number of migrant workers in Taiwan had grown to more than 770,000, it said, citing data from the Ministry of Labor.

Migrant workers have become indispensable to the nation’s manufacturing industry and disability care, the ministry added.

“We understand that it is not always convenient for migrant workers in Taiwan to remit money to their hometowns at banks, as they are often limited by work schedules,” the company said. “Because service fees at the banks are high, migrant workers often remit money through underground channels, which make them easy targets for scams. Illegal remittance services might also be used for money laundering.”

“We will first launch a safe remittance service for Indonesian migrant workers and would continue to expand remittances for migrant workers from other countries,” the company said.

