為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES》GlobalWafers secures direct US funding

GlobalWafers Co chairwoman and chief executive Doris Hsu talks to media at a Semicon Taiwan event in Taipei on Sept. 13 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

GlobalWafers Co chairwoman and chief executive Doris Hsu talks to media at a Semicon Taiwan event in Taipei on Sept. 13 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

2024/07/18 03:00

INVESTMENT: The company’s planned complex in Texas would be the first 12-inch silicon wafer fab built in the US in more than 20 years, a GlobalWafers official said

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

GlobalWafers Co （環球晶圓）, the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, yesterday said it secured up to US$400 million in direct funding from the US Department of Commerce under the CHIPS and Science Act for the construction of two new advanced fabs in the US.

Its subsidiaries GlobalWafers America and MEMC LLC are to build a 12-inch silicon wafer fab in Sherman, Texas, and another one in Missouri to produce silicon-on-insulator （SOI） wafers used to make leading-edge chips.

“With the support of the [US President Joe] Biden Administration, we are honored to be bringing to American shores the world’s most cutting-edge 12-inch semiconductor wafer technology, filling what the White House has called a ‘key vulnerability’ within the US semiconductor supply chain,” GlobalWafers America president Mark England said in a statement.

“GlobalWafers is fully committed to the US market, and we are excited to be playing a defining role in the nation’s semiconductor rebirth,” England said.

When completed, the Texas complex would be the first 12-inch silicon wafer fab built in the US in more than 20 years, he said.

The Texas facility is on track to ramp up volume production in the first quarter of next year, GlobalWafers said.

The new fabs would play a critical role in enhancing the resilience of US semiconductor supply chains, as they would supply US chip designers with domestic wafer capacity to make leading-edge chips for artificial-intelligence （AI） applications or to produce silicon photonics devices used in next-generation packaging technology, GlobalWafers said.

GlobalWafers would reduce the US’ complete dependence on overseas manufacturing facilities, the company said.

The planned 12-inch SOI facility in Missouri would be the first 12-inch fab based in the state when it is completed, the company said.

MEMC is operates an 8-inch SOI fab in Missouri.

The US government funding would be “greatly helpful” in elevating competitiveness of its US fabs, GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu （徐秀蘭） told a virtual media briefing yesterday, adding that US manufacturing costs tend to be much higher than in Taiwan.

The US$400 million grant would account for about 10 percent of the company’s overall investments of less than US$4.8 billion, Hsu said.

In addition to the direct grant announced yesterday, GlobalWafers plans to apply for the US Department of Treasury’s Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit of up to 25 percent of qualified expenditures of its subsidiaries, Hsu said.

The US federal funding would comprise one-third of the company’s investments in the two US fabs, Hsu said.

GlobalWafers has secured long-term supply agreements from US customers, including GlobalFoundries Inc, to fill about 80 percent of its planned capacities at the Texas and Missouri facilities, Hsu said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

焦點今日熱門

2024巴黎奧運

挺選手拚好運

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

載入中
此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播