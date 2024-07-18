《TAIPEI TIMES》Taiwan Railway Corp to reward frequent travelers

Taiwan Railway Corp’s new 30-day and 60-day passes are advertised yesterday. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railway Corp

CHEAPER JOURNEYS: Passengers who ride the railroad 41 times or more in a calendar month would receive a 20% discount on their fare, the company said

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Railway Corp yesterday said that a plan to reward frequent travelers with discounts of up to 20 percent is to come into effect on Aug. 1.

According to the state-owned company, travelers using smart cards such as EasyCard, iPASS and iCash would receive discounts based on their monthly usage.

Passengers who ride the railroad 41 times or more in a calendar month would receive a 20 percent discount on their total fare, with the reward being tallied automatically to their smart cards the following month, it said in a statement.

Those who take the train between 21 and 40 times per month would be eligible for a 15 percent discount, while a discount of 10 percent would be be offered to those making 11 to 20 journeys per month, the company said.

However, the universal 10 percent discount for passengers who pay for rides with electronic stored-value cards is to be discontinued on Aug. 20 in favor of the new system, it said.

In addition, the company said that it would introduce 30-day and 60-day season tickets for unlimited travel between two stations.

The price of the 30-day pass would be 40 percent less than 30 full-fare return tickets, while the price of the 60-day pass would be 44 percent less than 60 full-fare return tickets.

Meanwhile, the company said it would be releasing two commemorative cards on Aug. 1 and Oct. 1 for 30-day or 60-day pass buyers.

Passengers would be able to choose the EasyCard, iPASS or iCash format, with 5,000 cards available for each type on a first-come, first-served basis, the company said.

