《TAIPEI TIMES》 Uber drivers rally against new rule

By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

Thousands of Uber drivers and car rental service operators yesterday gathered on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei to protest the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ amendment to Article 103-1 of the Transportation Management Regulations （汽車運輸業管理規則）, which is to take effect on Friday.

“If the government insists on enforcing this evil amendment or amending the regulations solely with the interests of taxi operators in mind, we could launch a bigger protest. The amendment would offend young voters, whose votes President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） should try to pursue,” Platform Driver Alliance spokesman Well Lee （李威爾） said.

The amendment would benefit only taxi companies, not taxi drivers, Lee said.

He said he believes Tsai and the ministry would show goodwill to Uber drivers by reconsidering the amendment.

Car rental service operators and taxi service operators conduct separate businesses, and have never been in conflict for 40 years, Taipei Passenger Car Rental Association chairman Wang Shi-Chang （王世璋） said.

Car rental service operators offer point-to-point connections, which is different from a taxi service, he said, adding that the amendment would affect their business.

Uber has followed the ministry’s guidance by operating legally through partnerships with car rental operators and rental car drivers, Uber Taiwan general manager Willy Wu （吳罡） said.

However, the ministry’s announcement that it would soon change the regulations, came out of nowhere and would hurt car rental businesses, drivers and consumers, he said.

“We hope that all stakeholders can find a solution for all parties,” Wu said, adding that technology should help transform Taiwan into a more international market and should not be limited by laws.

The ministry on Feb. 20 announced that it would amend the regulations, giving the public until Friday to comment on the changes.

The amendment is seen as aimed at Uber and other similar service providers, as it bans car rental operators from picking up passengers at taxi stops or on the streets.

It sets a minimum rental period of one hour, and requires car rental operators to disclose how they would charge passengers and to carry a special sticker to distinguish them from taxis.

The ministry said the amendment would enable it to regulate taxi and car rental services as separate businesses.

“We are glad that Uber is working with car rental operators, with the former providing the ride-hailing technology and the latter remaining the main business entity. However, we have found that Uber has been dictating every aspect of business operations, from developing marketing strategies, recruiting drivers and matching them with car rental business operators to setting transport charges,” the ministry said.

“Some drivers even rent cars from car rental operators to take on assignments from Uber. This business model, in which the company is running a taxi business under the guise of a car rental operator, is not what Uber has promised us,” it said.

The ministry said it held forums with Uber and its drivers, car rental operators and taxi operators on April 9, Wednesday and Friday, adding that it cares about all drivers — rental car and taxi drivers alike — and their right to run a business.

At the forums, a majority of car rental drivers were assured that their rights would not be affected by the amendment, the ministry said, adding that only about 6 percent of them are working with Uber.

Uber drivers can apply to become a regular taxi driver or to participate in the government’s diversified taxi program, the ministry said, adding that the latter does not require drivers to have their cars painted yellow.

Uber should change its definition from an information service firm to a taxi company, the ministry added.

Uber drivers and others protest proposed amendments to the Regulations for the Management of Automobile Transportation Operators at a rally on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

Uber drivers protesting on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday against the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ suggested amendment of Article 103 of the Regulations for the Management of Automobile Transportation Operators hold up signs with the text "Biased government, only cares about votes." Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

