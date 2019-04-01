《TAIPEI TIMES》 Refiners to raise gasoline prices, but reduce diesel

2019-04-01 03:00

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan （CPC, 台灣中油） yesterday announced that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter from today, but lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter from last week.

CPC said that its floating oil price formula showed that it should have hiked gasoline prices by NT$0.7 per liter and cut diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter to reflect changes in market conditions, but to comply with the goverment’s policy of maintaining Taiwan’s oil prices as the lowest among Asian nations, the company increased gasoline prices by only NT$0.2 per liter.

Fuel prices at CPC gas stations would climb to NT$27.5, NT$29 and NT$31 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would drop to NT$25.9 per liter, CPC said in a statement.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp （台塑石化） yesterday announced similar price adjustments, also effective today.

They would see the company’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded rise to NT$27.5, NT$28.9 and NT$31 per liter respectively, with premium diesel moving down to NT$25.7 per liter.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

