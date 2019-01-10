中英對照讀新聞》Venezuelan exiles turn to prostitution to feed families 為了養家餬口，委內瑞拉流亡者被迫賣淫

2019-01-10

◎孫宇青

Back in Venezuela, they were teachers, police officers and newspaper carriers, but were forced to flee their homeland to survive. The women, without identity papers, ended up working as prostitutes in sordid bars in Colombia.

在委內瑞拉，他們曾經是教師、警察、送報員，卻為了生存被迫逃離家園。而在哥倫比亞，沒有身分證明的女性最後更淪落到劣等酒吧賣淫。

Mother-of-three Patricia, 30, was beaten, raped and sodomized by a drunken client － but she keeps on working in a brothel in Calamar. Alegria is a teacher of history and geography but in a Venezuela gripped by chronic hyperinflation, she was earning less than a dollar a month.

有3個小孩的30歲媽媽派翠西亞，曾被喝醉的客人毆打、強暴、雞姦，但還是繼續在卡拉馬爾市的妓院謀生。阿雷格莉亞是一名史地教師，但來到被慢性通貨膨脹束縛的委國，一個月賺不到一美元。

Alegria initially worked as a waitress in the east of Columbia, but she was never paid, getting by on tips. Eventually, even those were confiscated, so she made her way to Calamar. With nine other women, she prostitutes herself every night in a bar.

阿雷格莉亞起初在哥國東部擔任服務生，但從來沒拿到薪水，只靠小費過活，最後連小費都被沒收，只好前往卡拉馬爾，和其他9名女性一樣，每晚在酒吧裡賣淫。

Many women also struggle with hiding the truth from their families. "They don’t know what I do," admits Alegria. "It would be too difficult for my mom after sacrificing five years of her life to pay for my studies."

許多女性還苦於必須對家人隱瞞事實。阿雷格莉亞坦承：「家人不知道我從事什麼工作。我媽犧牲5年時間賺錢供我讀書，這種事對她來說太難承受。」

新聞辭典

exile：名詞，流亡者、離鄉背井者。例句：Roy has been an exile for 20 years.（羅伊已經流亡20年了。）

sordid：形容詞，骯髒的、卑劣的。例句：Roy lives in a sordid slum.（羅伊住在骯髒的貧民窟。）

get by：動詞片語，（勉強）過活。例句：Roy can only get by on old age pension.（羅伊只能靠著老年年金過活。）

