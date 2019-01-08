《中英對照讀新聞》China passes law to make Islam ’compatible with socialism’ 中國通過法律使伊斯蘭教與「社會主義相容」

2019-01-08

◎ 陳正健

China has passed a new law that seeks to "Sinicize" Islam within the next five years, the latest move by Beijing to rewrite how the religion is practiced.

中國通過一項新法，試圖在未來5年內「中國化」伊斯蘭教，此為北京重寫該宗教如何實踐的最新舉措。

China’s main English newspaper, Global Times, reported on Saturday that after a meeting with representatives from eight Islamic associations, government officials "agreed to guide Islam to be compatible with socialism and implement measures to Sinicize the religion."

中國主要英文報紙《環球時報》（英文版）週六報導，政府官員在與8個伊斯蘭教協會的代表開會後，「同意引領伊斯蘭教與社會主義相容，並採取措施將該宗教中國化」。

China has embarked on an aggressive "Sinification" campaign in recent years with faith groups that were largely tolerated in the past seeing their freedoms shrink under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

中國近年來對宗教團體展開侵略性的「中國化」運動，這些信仰團體過去曾被高度容忍，但它們的自由在中國國家主席習近平治下已被縮減。

According to the UN, more than one million Uighur Muslims are to be held in internment camps where they are forced to denounce the religion and pledge allegiance to the atheist Communist Party.

聯合國指出，超過100萬維吾爾族穆斯林被羈押在拘留營裡，他們在那裡被迫聲討其宗教，並宣誓效忠無神論者的共產黨。

新聞辭典

compatible：形容詞，兼容的，相容的。例句：This software may not be compatible with other systems.（這套軟體可能無法與其他系統相容。）

Sinicize：動詞，使中國化、漢化（經常使用大寫）。例句：Xi Jinping has directed the party to ’Sinicize’ the country’s ethnic and religious minorities.（習近平指示其政黨將中國的種族及宗教少數族群「中國化」。）

internment：名詞，拘留，收容。例句：During World War II, the American government put Japanese-Americans in internment camps.（第二次世界大戰期間，美國政府將日裔美國人羈押在拘留營裡。）

