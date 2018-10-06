《中英對照讀新聞》Thai ad agency employees bring pets to work－泰國廣告公司員工帶狗去上班

2018-10-06

◎周虹汶

Nimo bounds out of a car in a rush to get to work at a Bangkok advertising agency, but Nimo is no ordinary employee.

尼莫匆匆跳出一輛車，前往曼谷一家廣告公司上班，但尼莫並非一般員工。

The brown-haired husky accompanies his owner, Thimpaporn Phopipat, to work every day at digital advertising agency YDM in the Thai capital.

這隻棕色毛的西伯利亞哈士奇，每天陪牠的主人辛帕蓬．朴披帕特去泰國首都的數位廣告公司YDM上班。

"Since I already love dogs, it really made me want to work here," said Thimaporn, 29, a digital public relations manager who also takes along her chihuahua, Muu Pan.

也把她的吉娃娃牧潘帶著的29歲數位公共關係經理辛帕蓬說，「因為我本來就愛狗，這真的讓我想在這裡工作。」

The bring-your-dog-to-work trend is gaining momentum in Thailand, particularly at companies like advertisement firms that are known to require irregular work hours.

這個帶狗上班風潮，正在泰國逐漸風行，尤其是在廣告公司這類以不規律工時為人所知的企業。

The policy can help to alleviate stress, as well as attract, and retain, employees, say some.

有人說，此政策有助緩解壓力，以及吸引和留住員工。

Several studies point to the benefits of dogs in the workplace, but a May 2017 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health warned against hazards such as allergies and animal-borne diseases.

數個研究點出工作場合有狗狗的好處，但《國際環境研究與公共衛生期刊》2017年5月的一項研究警告提防過敏和動物傳播的疾病危害。

Even those who don’t bring their pets to work say other people’s pets help colleagues to bond better. （Reuters）

就算是不帶自家寵物去上班的人都說，其他人的寵物有助同事間更融洽緊密。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

momentum：名詞，指動力、聲勢。例句：He began to lose momentum in the second half of the game.（他的聲勢在下半場比賽逐漸減弱。）

alleviate：動詞，指減輕、緩和。例句：The drug will alleviate your suffering.（這個藥將緩解你的痛苦。）

bond：名詞，指連結、束縛、囚禁、債券、契約、保釋金；動詞，指作保、黏合、團結；形容詞，指做奴隸的、不自由的。例句：There has been a close bond between us.（我們一直以來關係密切。）