《中英對照讀新聞》What’s Up for August? The summer Perseids are here! 八月有什麼？夏季「英仙座流星雨」來了！

2018-08-13

◎劉宜庭

The Perseid meteor shower peaks on a moonless summer night -from 4 pm on the 12th until 4 am on the 13th Eastern Daylight Time. Because the new moon falls near the peak night, the days before and after the peak will also provide nice, dark skies. Your best window of observation is from a few hours after twilight until dawn, on the days surrounding the peak.

「英仙座流星雨」在不受月光影響的夏季夜晚（美東夏令時間12日下午4時至13日凌晨4時）達到極大期。由於新月月沒的時間接近極大期之夜，極大期的前後兩天也將擁有良好的漆黑夜空。最佳觀測時間位於極大期前後幾天、黃昏後至黎明前的數個小時。

Unlike most meteor showers, which have a short peak of high meteor rates, the Perseids have a very broad peak, as Earth takes more than three weeks to plow through the wide trail of cometary dust from comet Swift-Tuttle.

不同於大部分流星雨只有很短的流星集中出現時間，「英仙座流星雨」的流星集中出現時間相當長，因為地球通過「史威福－塔托」彗星廣闊的塵埃尾，需要超過3週時間。

The Perseids appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, visible in the northern sky soon after sunset this time of year. Observers in mid-northern latitudes will have the best views.

「英仙座流星雨」看起來像是從英仙星座輻射出來，今年日落後即可見於北方的天空。位於北半球中緯度地區的觀測者，將擁有最佳視野。

You should be able to see some meteors from July 17 to August 24th, with the rates increasing during the weeks before August 12 and decreasing after the 13th. Observers should be able to see between 60 and 70 per hour at the peak.

7月17日至8月24日，你應該都能看到一些流星，流星數量在8月12日前幾週開始增加，13日後開始減少。觀測者在流星雨極大期，每小時應可觀測到60顆至70顆流星。

Remember, you don’t have to look directly at the constellation to see them. You can look anywhere you want to.

切記，你不必直視英仙座即可看到流星。你可以隨意看向任何地方。

新聞辭典

meteor：名詞，流星。例句：Meteor showers are caused by streams of meteoroids hitting Earth’s atmosphere.（一連串隕石墜入地球大氣層，形成流星雨。）

constellation：名詞，星座。例句：Rita knew all the constellations.（芮塔可辨識出天上所有的星座。）

visible：形容詞，可見的、明顯的。例句：Planet Saturn, Mars and Jupiter are visible near overhead .（土星、火星和木星可見於接近天頂的位置。）