《中英對照讀新聞》India trains delayed due to ’drunk’ station master－印度列車因站長「喝醉」而延誤

2018-07-25

◎魏國金

Several trains were delayed in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh after the station master got drunk and fell asleep while on duty, officials said.

印度北部北方邦數列列車，在站長值勤時喝醉並睡著後誤點，官員說。

Deep Singh did not respond to repeated calls from officials, causing them to rush to the Murshadpur train station. According to local media, Singh was found sleeping in his office with empty liquor bottles under his cot. Authorities said an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

迪普．辛赫並未回應官員一再致電，導致他們趕赴穆沙普車站一探究竟。當地媒體報導，辛赫被發現在他的辦公室裡呼呼大睡，他的折疊床下有空酒瓶。當局說，已下令對這起事故展開調查。

"He was dead drunk and could barely walk," a senior railway official said. According to sources at the station, many long-distance trains had to stop and wait since there was no green signal at the station.

「他爛醉如泥，幾乎不能走路」，一名鐵路高級官員指出。車站消息來源指出，許多長途列車必須停駛等候，因為車站沒有綠燈信號。

Such unusual incidents are not uncommon in India. Employees were suspended in the state of Orissa after 22 carriages detached from a train and sped backwards for 11km in April. Last November, a group of Indian farmers woke up to find that the train they were travelling on had sped 160km in the "wrong direction".

如此奇特的事件在印度並不罕見。4月間，奧里薩邦發生22節車廂自一列列車脫離，並向後快速行進11公里的事件，相關職員因此被停職。去年11月，一群農民睡醒後發現，他們搭乘的火車以160公里的速度朝「錯誤方向」快速行駛。

《新聞辭典》

on duty：在值班、在上班。例句：She normally goes on duty at about 9 a.m.（她通常早上9點上班。）

dead drunk：爛醉、酩酊大醉。You were dead drunk last night!（你昨晚喝得爛醉如泥！）

suspend：使停職、使休學、暫緩執行。例句：The offender was given an 18-month jail sentence suspended for two years.（該罪犯被判18個月徒刑，緩刑2年。）