中英對照─Bullied for how he looks, boy adopts a special cat who shares his differences／因外型遭霸凌的男童 領養與他有一樣差異的特殊貓

2018-07-13

◎張沛元

Madden Humphreys, 7, was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. In addition to having a scar from repair surgeries, he has heterochromia iridum, which means his eyes are two different colors.

7歲的麥登．韓福瑞斯天生雙側唇顎裂。除了（臉上）有一道因修復手術留下的疤痕，他還有虹膜異色症，意味他的一雙眼睛虹膜顏色不一樣。

Madden wasn’t insecure about his unique look until other kids started pointing it out and calling him names.

麥登原本並不因為自己有獨特外型而感到不安，直到其他小孩開始指出這一點並就此嘲笑他。

Christina Humphreys, Madden’s mom, was troubled by her son’s sadness.

麥登的媽媽，克莉絲汀娜．韓福瑞斯對兒子的悲傷感到苦惱。

On Facebook one day, Christina stumbled upon a photo of something amazing：It was a cat named Moon, who had two different colored eyes and a cleft lip.

某日，克莉絲汀娜無意間在臉書上看到一張驚人照片：那是一隻名叫「月亮」的貓咪，牠的兩隻眼睛眼虹膜顏色不一樣，而且有兔唇。

"We knew immediately that this kitty was meant to be part of our family. Not only does he have a cleft lip like our 7-year-old son Madden, he also has complete Heterochromia Iridum, like Madden," she in a viral post these two were meant to be best friends.

「我們立刻就知道，這隻小貓咪註定要成為我們家的一份子。牠不只跟我們的7歲大兒子麥登一樣有兔唇，牠也跟麥登一樣有紅膜異色症。」她在一篇論及兒子與小貓註定成為好友、如今被廣為瘋傳的貼文如此寫道。

新聞辭典

cleft：形容詞，指劈開的、裂開的。cleft lip指兔唇，cleft palate指裂顎。

call someone names：慣用語，（尤指小孩的行為）謾駡，辱駡。例句：The boy worries that if he wears short trousers at school, the other children will call him names.（這名男童擔心若他在學校穿短褲會被其他小孩取笑。）

stumble across/on/upon something or someone：慣用語，無意中發現／撞見某事或某人。例句：Scientists in the UK have stumbled across a new drug they believe can provide a cure for baldness.（英國科學家無意中發現一種新藥，據信能夠治療禿頭。）