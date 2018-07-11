《中英對照讀新聞》Euromillions winner Amanda Lewis still works at Asda－歐洲百萬樂透彩得主阿曼達‧露薏絲仍在阿斯達超市工作

2018-07-11

◎魏國金

A lottery winner who scooped £1m is still working at the supermarket where she bought the ticket two years ago.

一名抱走100萬英鎊的樂透得主，仍在她兩年前購買得獎彩券的超市工作。

Amanda Lewis, from Stafford, described her Euromillions win as "life-changing" - but she still works part-time at Asda.

來自斯塔福德的阿曼達‧露薏絲形容，她贏得歐洲百萬樂透是「改變人生」的事，但她仍在阿斯達從事兼職工作。

The 51-year-old used a £2 win from a previous lottery draw to purchase the winning numbers in June 2016. Despite being able to buy new homes for her family, she said she would not give up her job of 16 years. She said: "I would get bored if I didn’t work."

2016年6月，51歲的露薏絲以之前贏得的2英鎊彩金，買下該張中獎號碼彩券，儘管能為家人買新房，但她說，她不會放棄16年的工作。她說：「如果不工作，我會很無聊。」

"People have said I should set up my own business, but, to be honest, I have been there so long I don’t have a clue what I would do if I didn’t work there."

「人們說我應該創立自己的事業，但老實說，我在那裡這麼久了，我不知道如果不在那裡工作，我還能做什麼。」

On 14 June 2016, she had been working later than usual and decided to buy a lucky dip for that night’s draw. She said: "Even now, I do sit there and think how incredible it is. You never think it will happen to you."

2016年6月14日，露薏絲工作得比平常晚，並決定為當晚的開獎買一張電腦選號彩券。

Lewis said shoppers regularly asked her to pass on some of her good fortune. "Certain customers say they want to buy their lottery tickets off me because I am the lucky lady, or ask me to kiss their tickets," she added.

露薏絲說，顧客經常要求她傳遞一些好運氣。「有些顧客說，他們要向我買樂透彩券，因為我是幸運女士，或要求我親吻他們的彩券，」她補充說。

《新聞辭典》

scoop：大量獲得（獎金、獎項、選票等）。例句：The documentary scooped up numerous awards.（這部紀錄片贏得許多獎項。）

not have a clue：毫無頭緒、一無所知。例句：My mother doesn’t have a clue about computers.（我媽對電腦一竅不通。）

off：（口）從。例句：I borrowed a little money off him.（我向他借了點錢。）