中英對照讀新聞》Bitcoin or not, blockchain is here to stay 比特幣要不要，區塊鏈前景光明

2017-11-20

◎劉宜庭

Current systems within the banking industry, in particular, are certainly archaic and in need of a significant revamp. Bitcoin’s success which based on the blockchain technology could not have come at a better time.

銀行產業的現行系統確實特別地落伍，必須改頭換面。而建立於「區塊鏈」科技上的「比特幣」的成功，來得正是時候。

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti, with UBS having already entered into a partnership with IBM to use blockchain technology for global trade transactions. Ermotti has said that he believes that there is a future for blockchain technology and that it will play a big role in changing and reshaping the industry. Other banks that have also joined the partnership include Commerzbank, Bank of Montreal, CaixaBank and Erste Group according to IBM.

瑞士銀行執行長瑟吉奧．厄莫提已促成瑞士銀行與IBM合作，使用區塊鏈技術處理全球貿易業務。厄莫提此前表示，他認為區塊鏈技術頗有前景，並能在銀行業的重塑與變革上扮演重要角色。IBM表示，包括德國商業銀行、蒙特婁銀行、凱克薩銀行、奧地利第一儲蓄銀行等也已參與合作。

More banks recently joined the IBM project named Batavia and blockchain technology. The project is expected to completely transform trade finance, which to this day continues to be largely paper-based, resulting in significant lag times for receipt of goods and payment.

最近有愈來愈多銀行加入IBM的區塊鏈科技專案「Batavia」。這項專案可望徹底翻轉金融交易；金融業長久以來都是紙上作業，進而導致交易兩造的時間大幅延宕。

It’s not just the financial institutions who are moving into the blockchain world, with central banks also exploring the technology. News hit the wires at the end of last week as the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission beginning to test the technology.

不只是金融機構涉足區塊鏈世界，也有中央銀行探究這項技術。上週末發佈的最新報導指出，塞普勒斯證券交易委員會正在著手測試區塊鏈技術。

新聞辭典

bitcoin：名詞，比特幣。例句：Bitcoin is a payment which is peer-to-peer with transactions taking place between users directly, without an intermediary.（比特幣的支付方式，是由使用者直接進行點對點轉移，不需要中介。）

here to stay：慣用語，歷久不衰的、長存的。例句：Our love is here to stay.（我們的愛永誌不渝。）

archaic：形容詞，古代的、過時的。例句：The company does some things in archaic ways.（這家公司有些過時的作法。）