《中英對照讀新聞》Four fifths of China’s water from wells were polluted 中國5分之4地下水遭污染

2016-09-15

◎ 孫宇青

More than 80% of China’s underground water drawn from relatively shallow wells used by farms, factories and mostly rural households is unsafe for drinking because of pollution, a report says.

一份報告指出,中國有逾8成從淺水井抽出,並用於農田、工廠和大部分農家的地下水,由於遭到污染,不適宜飲用。

The report said that of those samples, 32.9% were classed as suitable only for industrial and agricultural use, while 47.3% were unfit for human consumption. None were considered pristine, although water in wells in the Beijing area was rated better overall than elsewhere in the northeast.

這份報告指出,在採集的樣本中,有32.9%的地下水只能用於工業及農業用途,47.3%不適合人們飲用。北京地區的水質雖然比東北等地更好,但也沒有完全未受污染的地下水。

Following the report’s release, officials sought to reassure the public that most household water used by urban Chinese households is safe because it comes from reservoirs, deep aquifers or rivers that are treated to ensure safety.

這份報告公布後,官員再三向大眾保證,都市家庭中的大部分用水取自水庫、深層地下水或河流,而且都經過檢測,安全無虞。

Most public attention in recent years has focused on heavy air pollution in Chinese cities, although water and soil contamination are also regarded as serious by environmentalists.

近年來,社會大眾的關注焦點都落在中國城市的重度空氣污染,但環保人士認為,水質和土壤的污染也同樣嚴重。

新聞辭典

pristine:形容詞,純樸的;未經污染的。例句:People love to visit this mountainous area because of its pristine environment.(人們樂於造訪這座山區,因為當地環境未被污染。)

reservoir:名詞,水庫;貯水池。例句:Shihmen reservoir supplies water to Taoyuan, parts of New Taipei City and parts of Hsinchu.(石門水庫供應桃園市,以及新北和新竹部分地區的用水。)

contamination:名詞,污染。例句:The serious problem of soil contamination causes farmers to give up planting.(嚴重的土壤污染問題導致農夫放棄耕作。)