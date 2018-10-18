葛特曼西敏寺談中國「器官活摘」 再轟柯文哲 （附葛特曼談話全文）

葛特曼談話英文全文（蝴蝶蘭文創創辦人吳祥輝提供）：

Thank you.

I’ll be speaking about Taiwan today, but I want to begin with four stubborn facts.

1） Our report, Bloody Harvest/The Slaughter: an Update, released in 2016, showed that China is not performing 10,000 or 15,000 transplants per year as Beijing claims, but 60,000 to 100,000 transplants a year. Huang Jiefu, China’s spokesman on the organ harvesting issue recently embraced that volume. He says that China will be doing 50,000 transplants in a few years. Where will the organs come from?

2） Over the last year, Beijing has blood-tested approximately 15 million Uyghurs – every man, woman and child in Xinjiang.

3） As I speak, over one million Uyghurs are in “Re-education Camps.”

4） And the CCP are building 9 crematoriums in Xinjiang. The first one in Urumqi has just opened. It has 50 security guards.

We cannot - I cannot - stop Beijing, any more than a monk on the West coast of Ireland could stop the Vikings from pillaging European civilization. My job is to compile an accurate history. So, I am going to examine one factor - one among many - that I believe contributed to the current situation.

It’s a medical technology known as ECMO. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. And a man named Dr. Ko Wen-je, third from the right in this photograph of an ECMO conference at Wuxi Hospital in 2008. Dr. Ko is currently mayor of Taipei. Dr. Ko’s involvement in ECMO goes back to at least 2000.

In 2008, Dr. Ko told me in an interview that he knew first-hand about Falun Gong organ harvesting in at least one hospital in China back in 2005 – and that account of the interview, which was agreed on by both parties in writing, is now in my book, The Slaughter.

That account will never change. But my view of Dr. Ko? That has changed.

As I discovered shortly before I went to Taiwan to promote the Mandarin publication of my book, Dr. Ko was at this conference only three months before our interview in 2008. I cannot un-see the picture. And I cannot un-see the schedule for the conference that Ko participated in.

Many Taiwanese researchers are far more equipped to investigate this conference than I am. And in fact, my own findings on this conference has already been surpassed by Falun Gong researchers. But if I use sources I trust - the 2016 Update with Kilgour and Matas, which I co-wrote, and documents from the World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong, which I co-edited - I can say a few words about the hospitals and individuals on this schedule.

Every individual and hospital that is suspected to have been involved in the organ harvesting of political and religious prisoners is highlighted in red. Although there are ambiguities about Dr. Ko’s activities in China, for simplicity, I have also highlighted Ko Wen-je’s name in red. Ko was the only non-mainlander to give a presentation. He presents at the 12:00 session.

This schedule is a sea of red. I’ll just go down the list in order, starting with the conference venue:

• Wuxi People’s Hospital was closely examined in our 2016 update because it is exclusively approved for lung transplants - and yet we know it also carries out eight other types - kidney, liver, heart, pancreas, cornea, stem cell, bone marrow, and vascular grafts. Because Wuxi claims to have completed more than half of all lung transplant surgeries in China, we suspect that some of those lungs are from Falun Gong.

• Chen Zhonghua participated in multi-organ extractions from 65 “donors” from January 2000 to August 2006. When Chen ran the Wuhan Tongji hospital institute of organ transplantation in 2006, the hospital was asked if it could perform live organ transplantation from Falun Gong prisoners. The Kidney Transplant department replied: “Sure, it’s no problem…When you are ready, you can come over directly and we will discuss it in detail.”

• Liu Deruo: Department of Surgery in the China-Japan Friendship Hospital. 7 cases of single lung transplantation from brain-dead "donors” – a euphemism for live organ harvesting - before 2008. The hospital is a common destination for wealthy Japanese “organ tourists.”

• Chen Jingyu, the “No.1 Lung Transplant Surgeon in China.” Extracted lungs from 129 "donors" from 2002 to 2011. By 2014, Chen was doing up to five lung transplants per day. Taught perfusion preservation to 30 hospitals in 10 cities and provinces. If I am not mistaken, that’s Dr. Ko on the left, and Dr. Chen on the right.

• Fuwai Hospital, number 1 in heart transplants. Song Yunhu is the chief surgeon.

• Shanghai Chest Hospital, Gao Chengxin. The most bilateral lung transplants in China to date. Dr. Han Baohui, director of pulmonary medicine at Shanghai Chest Hospital, reported classmate Zhao Bin to the police for practicing Falun Gong. Mr. Zhao was arrested in April 2012 and was tortured to death at a Shanghai facility on October 19, 2013.

• Chen Liangwen, VP of Fujian Medical University Union Hospital, extracted hearts from 111 brain-dead "donors” - average age about 25 years, no cardiovascular diseases. Warm ischemia time of 0-15 minutes, suggesting pre-scheduled live organ harvesting.

• Wang Chunsheng. Director of Cardiac Surgery, Zhongshan Hospital in Shanghai, Shanghai’s premier organ transplant center. From 2000 to 2011, Wang extracted hearts from 298 "donors”: average age 27 years; no cardiovascular problems. Since 2007, 238 live hearts have been extracted at Zhongshan.

• Here is a recorded phone call to Zhongshan from 2006:

Investigator: … So how long do I have to wait [for organ transplant surgery]?

Doctor: About a week after you come…

Investigator: Is there the kind of organs that come from Falun Gong? I heard that they are very good.

Doctor: All of ours are those types.

Here’s a quote from Tan Yunshan, director of Zhongshan Hospital’s liver disease department in 2015.

“All the donor livers are directly extracted at the source. Because we do the extraction ourselves and have access to the original information of the donor organ, we would know for sure whether a donor liver can be used or not…We don’t care whether it’s from a Falun Gong practitioner or not. We don’t get involved in politics. As doctors, we only care about the donor liver, about whether it meets the requirements of transplantation. If it meets the requirements, we don’t care who it’s from.”

• Meng Xu, founder of the Beijing Heart Transplant Centre. From 1992 to 2006, Meng participated in the extraction of hearts from 51 “donors”: males; age range 21-43 years. No cardiovascular diseases. Warm ischemia time, 3-8 minutes. Meng has independently completed nearly 10,000 surgeries, with over 800 operations every year.

I am going to skip ahead because we are short on time.

• Last entry; Tianjin Central Hospital. Estimated to do 5000 transplants annually, essentially half of the entire transplant volume of China, according to Chinese official numbers, for over a decade. Over half of its patients are said to be foreign organ tourists.

So what was this conference about? Well, as the conference subtitle suggests: Medtronic ECMO. Medtronic is an American company based in Minnesota. And, Dr. Ko sells Medtronic ECMO machines and expertise on the Mainland.

ECMO can be used during harvesting, but the bottom line is that it prolongs the opportunity to use a lung or a heart up to eight hours. As Dr. Ko has pointed out, ECMO saves lives.

Indeed, it does. In Taiwan, in America, in Great Britain, in Japan, Australia. But in China, with a nearly inexhaustible supply of religious and political prisoners, do you think the majority of people at this

ECMO conference were interested in saving lives? I think they were interested in making money. From the perspective of that conference, Dr. Ko was valuable – until 2008 at least - to the Mainland organ transplant industry in three ways:

1） As a conduit to “organ tourists” from Taiwan

2） As a salesman of Medtronic ECMO equipment to the Mainland

3） As a teacher of ECMO techniques.

ECMO means that if you are harvesting a Falun Gong, or a Uyghur, or a Tibetan, you can make a lot more money from harvesting a single person. Here are the prices. And here is a picture of five Falun Gong refugees.

All of the women in this picture were in labor camp. All were tortured. One was sexually abused. And the woman on the left, Jing Tian, was examined for her organs. Before ECMO, if she was harvested while still alive, and tissue matched to foreign organ tourists who were present at the same hospital, she was worth $200,000 USD, maybe $250,000 USD, if we throw in the corneas. Let’s split the difference and call it $225,000 USD.

After ECMO? Jing Tian was worth $680,000 USD. And I think everyone at that ECMO conference in 2008 understood this calculation.

In short, no matter what the original intentions were, bringing ECMO to China created a perverse incentive to kill Falun Gong, Uyghurs, House Christians and Tibetans. We don’t know how many. We don’t know exactly how much Dr. Ko contributed to ECMO in China. Yet I have no doubt that ECMO accelerated the killing of innocent people. And I have no doubt that ECMO is a contributing factor to the spectacular growth of the transplant industry in China - and the spectacular human rights crisis that we see in Xinjiang today.

But is all this fair to Taiwan? Dr. Ko is the respected mayor of Taipei. He’s running for reelection. So, does Taiwan really have to deal with questions about what Dr. Ko was doing at the conference-from-hell a decade ago? In conclusion then, I want to explain why I think it is my responsibility as a writer, and as a co-founder of the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse in China - or ETAC for short - to ask these questions.

One of the clearest voices in ETAC - a voice of constant wisdom, calm, and clarity - is that of David Matas. So, when some transplant patients warned us that our work was being used by anti-vax conspiracy theorists, I proposed that ETAC begin promoting voluntary organ donation. Matas stopped me short with a single phrase: “avoid mission creep.” And he was right; groups dilute their strength by adopting other agendas. And ETAC’s primary mission is to save lives in China.

And yet: David Matas recently compared organ harvesting of political and religious prisoners in China to a virus, a virus which does not end at China’s borders, but has begun to infect pockets of the global medical community.

Think of the Vatican conferences on human trafficking, where China’s organ transplant apparatus was presented as an example for the world to follow.

Think of The Transplantation Society’s high-profile visits to China, where members of their entourage referred to Falun Gong as an “evil cult” - to the delight of the Mainland Chinese Press.

Think of Huang Jiefu’s promise to bring Chinese transplant methods, including the transport of human organs, as a sort of perk to participants in China’s Belt and Road initiative.

So, if ETAC has another mission – a mission which clearly separates us from the sort of activism that can be reduced to a T-shirt slogan such as “Save the whales” or “Free Tibet”- it is this: history matters.

Mass murder - or “Cold Genocide” if you prefer - permanently alters the DNA of a society, not only in the victim populations, where the trauma ripples through generation after generation, but in the perpetrator class as well, where mass murder becomes an accepted method, an option, a tactic, to solve a problem or cover up an inconvenient crime. And I submit that describes Chinese organ harvesting accurately over the last two decades. And that history must be exposed. And we have no choice but to call out anyone who actively seeks to suppress that history.

Just two weeks ago, I watched as Taiwan’s Ministry of Health showed a surprising new transparency regarding the number of Taiwanese organ tourists who went to the Mainland - and resolved to enforce penalties on those who continue to flaunt Taiwan’s regulations. And I sat down in Taipei with some of the most impressive research professionals in the world.

And what is the focus of their investigations? It can be summarized in a single world: Complicity. It may be a minority at present, but many in Taiwan want to end medical complicity with the Mainland and they have opened multiple investigative lines. ECMO is only one piece of the puzzle. Several individuals – I won’t name them here - from several Taiwanese medical entities, possibly with different political affiliations - will likely be exposed.

This is the darkness that lies ahead. This is the unspoken fear that haunts Taiwanese society.

Now, it is much easier to attack me - or my 15-year-old son’s Instagram page for that matter - than to face that fear. Or to threaten Falun Gong practitioners. Or my publisher. Or to dismiss the whole thing as a political stunt. Or to simply say that there is “no evidence.”

Human Rights Organizations around the world quietly said just that for many years, until there was a tipping point. Our reports were, to paraphrase the US Congress, simply too “persistent and credible” to be ignored. Hearings were held. The press reported. And professionals from around the world laid their reputations on the line by joining Doctors Against Forced Organ Harvesting and ETAC. It became simply too embarrassing for Human Rights NGOs to deny the harvesting issue. Yet they did not shout “bloody murder” from the rooftops. Neither did any China-based reporter who treasures their Beijing access. Because their own actions during the years of denial was a form of “soft complicity.”

So yes, Taiwan is hardly alone in complicity. And that complicity is why Beijing has been able to carry out a vast crime against humanity in plain sight of the world, with relatively little consequence. And the lethargic Western response has terrible implications for our collective future.

And that is why the eyes of the world are on Taiwan today. Because Western, Japanese and South Korean medical entities - whether they have hard or soft complicity in Chinese organ harvesting - are watching. Medtronic, The Transplantation Society, and the Vatican are watching. The US Congress and Westminster are watching. How strange for such a small country to have such influence, such power. But, just this once, Taiwan has the whip hand.

As someone who has taken a few punches - and as someone who has pushed back a little too - I respect Taiwan’s free press and democracy. Politics may be a contact sport, and the news cycle may come down to 6 hours rather than 24, but the energy? It is irresistible. I suspect that Taiwan will find the truth of these matters – and I will advocate for Taiwan as the forward base of ETAC investigative activities going forward.

While I was in Taiwan, the news came that Beijing, finally feeling the global heat for incarcerating a million Uyghurs in camps, has moved 300,000 Uyghurs to undisclosed locations. Those locations may – or may not – be near organ harvesting facilities and hospitals. That’s speculation. It’s too early to say. But we are through the looking glass here - and it is theoretically possible that how Taiwan reacts might even influence how many Uyghur men, women, and even children will live or die.

So if Taiwan is listening? Show us the way, Taipei. This is your time to stand up for China’s victims, to speak up for those who have no voice. Show us that Taiwan will follow the truth, wherever it may lead.

Thank you.