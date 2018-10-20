《TAIPEI TIMES》 Candidates get numbers, commission confirms list

2018-10-20 03:00

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Ninety-three candidates have registered for the 22 mayoral and commissioner positions to be contested in the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections, the Central Election Commission said yesterday.

The candidates drew lots to determine their order on ballots.

In the six special municipalities, Taipei mayoral candidate Wu E-yang （吳萼洋）, an independent, drew the No. 1 spot, followed by Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） candidate Ting Shou-chung （丁守中）, Democratic Progressive Party （DPP） candidate Pasuya Yao （姚文智）, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je （柯文哲）, an independent seeking re-election, and independent Lee Hsi-kun （李錫錕）.

In New Taipei City, DPP mayoral candidate Su Tseng-chang （蘇貞昌） drew the top slot, with the KMT’s Hou You-yi （侯友宜） No. 2.

In Taoyuan, independent mayoral candidate Chu Mei-hsueh （朱梅雪） drew No. 1, followed by the KMT’s Apollo Chen （陳學聖）, independents Yang Li-huan （楊麗環） and Wu Fu-tung （吳富彤） and the DPP’s Cheng Wen-tsan （鄭文燦）, who is seeking re-election.

In Taichung, independent mayoral candidate Sung Yuan-tung （宋原通） drew top spot, followed by Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍） of the DPP and the KMT’s Lu Shiow-yen （盧秀燕）.

In Tainan, DPP mayoral candidate Huang Wei-che （黃偉哲） drew No. 1, followed by the KMT’s Kao Su-po （高思博） and independent candidates Lin Yi-feng （林義豐）, Hsu Chung-hsing （許忠信）, Chen Yung-ho （陳永和） and Su Huan-chih （蘇煥智）.

In Kaohsiung, KMT mayoral candidate Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜） drew No. 1, followed by the DPP’s Chen Chi-mai （陳其邁）, and independent candidates Chu Mei-feng （璩美鳳） and Su Ying-kuei （蘇盈貴）.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES