《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan and Paraguay to ink MOU

2018-10-19 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and Paraguay, the nation’s only South American diplomatic ally, later this year plan to sign a memorandum of understanding （MOU） on cooperation, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Maria Liu （劉德立） told a legislative hearing in Taipei yesterday.

Liu’s comment came after Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu （吳釗燮） on Wednesday confirmed that the two nations are pursuing a US$150 million investment proposal.

Asked by a legislator about the deal unveiled by Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez last week during a state visit to Taiwan, Liu said that Abdo Benitez, who took office in August, wants to deepen cooperation with Taiwan in trade, investment, economics, and public infrastructure.

Taiwan and Paraguay maintain good relations, Liu said, adding that the South American nation is also looking to cooperate with Taiwan in education, social welfare and medical care.

Abdo Benitez on Monday said on Twitter that Taiwan has agreed to invest US$150 million in his nation to boost development in these areas.

However, Liu said that the two sides have not yet signed an MOU on cooperation for the next five years, but would hopefully do so by the end of this year.

Asked about the source of the budget, Liu said it might be allocated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

