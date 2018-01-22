《TAIPEI TIMES》 Gasoline prices up for sixth week as oil costs increase

2018-01-22 03:00

/ Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan （CPC, 台灣中油） yesterday announced that it would hike gasoline prices this week for the sixth week in a row, while keeping diesel prices unchanged from last week.

International crude oil prices last week continued increasing due to concerns about crude oil production in Nigeria, CPC said in a statement.

While a US Energy Information Administration report forecast an increase in US shale output next month, crude oil prices still moved higher last week on the back of OPEC’s efforts to implement an output cut, CPC said.

CPC said that the average cost of crude oil increased by US$0.37 per barrel to US$67.43.

This meant the company had to increase gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter from today after factoring in the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.043 against the US dollar, the refiner said.

CPC’s domestic rival, Formosa Petrochemical Corp （台塑石化）, on Saturday announced similar fuel price adjustments, effective today.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES