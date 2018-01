《TAIPEI TIMES》 HK activist Joshua Wong imprisoned a second time

2018-01-18 03:00

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) was yesterday jailed for the second time for his role in mass pro-democracy protests as concern grows that prison terms for young campaigners are shutting down debate in the semi-autonomous territory as Beijing increases control.

Wong, 21, who became the face of the 2014 “Umbrella movement,” was handed a three-month sentence on a contempt charge for obstructing clearance of a major protest encampment, to which he had pleaded guilty.

He was already on bail pending an appeal over a six-month sentence for another protest-related offense.

Judge Andrew Chan (陳慶偉) described Wong’s involvement in obstructing the clearance in 2014 as “deep and extensive” in his written judgement.

“He played a leading role on that day,” he added. “The only appropriate punishment for Mr Wong is immediate imprisonment.”

Fellow activist Raphael Wong (黃浩銘) was jailed for four months and 15 days over the same incident.

Defense lawyers pushed for bail in an afternoon session, but Chan said it was outside the court’s jurisdiction and any application should go to a higher court.

As the pair were led away by security guards, they shouted “Go, go, go” in Cantonese to their supporters in the courtroom.

Fourteen other defendants, including leading activist Lester Shum (岑敖暉), were given suspended sentences on contempt charges.

Campaigners fear that the raft of cases against activists and the jail terms handed down to democracy leaders are discouraging young people from expressing their views and exercising their right to peaceful protest.

Ahead of the hearing, Joshua Wong said he had “no regrets” about his involvement in the movement.

“They can lock up our bodies, but they can’t lock up our minds,” he told reporters.

Dozens of supporters gathered outside the High Court, chanting: “Civil disobedience, no fear,” and “I’m a Hong Konger, I want universal suffrage.”

They were countered by a small group of pro-Beijing protesters waving the national flag of China and supporting the Hong Kong Department of Justice.

They displayed a banner calling the activists “mobsters” and saying they must “pay the price” in jail.

The “Umbrella movement” was an unprecedented rebuke to Beijing as tens of thousands of protesters brought parts of the territory to a standstill, demanding fully free leadership elections to replace a system in which Hong Kong’s chief executive is selected by a pro-Beijing committee.

They failed to win concessions and since then leading activists have been charged over their involvement.

Beijing has been further incensed by the emergence of some activists calling for independence for Hong Kong since the failure of the “Umbrella movement” to win reform.

Hong Kong has been governed under a “one country, two systems” deal since 1997, when Britain handed the territory back to China.

The agreement allows Hong Kongers rights unseen in China, including freedom of speech and a partially directly elected parliament, as well as an independent judiciary, but there are concerns those liberties are being eroded.

Wong was jailed for six months in August last year on unlawful assembly charges for involvement in the storming of a fenced-off government forecourt known as Civic Square in September 2014, which sparked the wider “Umbrella movement” rallies.

He served more than two months behind bars before being granted bail pending an appeal.

Wong and fellow campaigners Nathan Law (羅冠聰) and Alex Chow (周永康) were originally given non-custodial sentences by a lower court over that incident, but after the government’s intervention they were jailed by the Court of Appeal.

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES