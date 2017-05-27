| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
PR 用手機看新聞 看對「時辰」很重要！
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Signs near Neiliao Wetlands warn drivers of endangered turtles crossing

2017-05-27  03:00

By Lu Hsien-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Keelung’s Neiliao Borough （內寮） Office and Anle District （安樂） Office have put up signs telling drivers to slow down in a bid to protect endemic golden thread turtles living in the Neiliao Wetlands （內寮濕地）.

The signs — with the image of a turtle and the warning: “Turtles abound. Please drive slowly” — were placed near the entrance to the wetlands by volunteers after a motorist drove over one of the turtles last month.

April to June is usually the spawning period for golden thread turtles, Neiliao Borough Warden Chen Yu-hui （陳玉慧） said.

During this period female turtles usually wander around the wetlands looking for suitable places to lay eggs, Chen said.

Volunteers have been conducting tests of soil temperatures and moisture levels since last month to learn more about the ideal living environment for the turtles, she said.

The first of the turtles was spotted in the wetlands around 2009, Keelung Wild Birds Society president Shen Chin-feng （沈錦豐） said.

About five or six turtles golden thread turtles have been found living in the area, she said.

While the turtles are found in relatively higher numbers in Taiwan than elsewhere, they are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Shen said.

The local population of golden thread turtles has gradually declined because of the increasing population of red-eared sliders — a species that has invaded many areas after being released by pet owners.

The number of golden thread turtles might drop further if measures are not put in place, Shen said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • A sign warning drivers to slow down because turtles living in the Neiliao Wetlands may cross the road is pictured in Keelung’s Neiliao Borough yesterday. Photo: Lu Hsien-hsiu, Taipei Times

    A sign warning drivers to slow down because turtles living in the Neiliao Wetlands may cross the road is pictured in Keelung’s Neiliao Borough yesterday. Photo: Lu Hsien-hsiu, Taipei Times

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
圖
台灣成亞洲同婚平權先驅
豬式幽默成絕響
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧金沙蝦球
小菜✧涼拌豬頭皮
好開胃✧酸辣小棒腿
認識乾式熟成牛排！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Signs near Neiliao Wetlands warn drivers of endangered turtles crossing


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年5月27日‧星期六‧丁酉年五月初二日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.