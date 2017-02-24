《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai vows to investigate 228 Incident
INSPIRATION: President Tsai Ing-wen said that Germany is an inspiration for the nation, as it has relentlessly sought historical truth and prosecuted war criminals
/ Staff writer, with CNA
President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） yesterday said that the government would take the lead in investigating the 228 Incident and find those accountable for the tragic chapter in the nation’s history.
The government will investigate the Incident, present the truth and pursue those who are accountable to remedy the current status of “only victims, but no perpetrators,” the president said.
“We will not forget [the mission], nor will we circumvent it,” she said.
Tsai said she wants to let society reflect more deeply on the mistakes of the Incident, learn from it and move toward reconciliation to create a “democratic, just and united nation.”
The 228 Incident was triggered by a clash between government officials and an illegal cigarette vendor on Feb. 27, 1947. The event turned into an anti-government uprising and was violently put down by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） regime.
An estimated 18,000 to 28,000 people were killed during the crackdown, which lasted for several weeks into early May that year, according to an investigation commissioned by the Executive Yuan in 1992.
Tsai made the remarks while receiving an overseas group consisting of family members of some of the victims, who were accompanied by Overseas Community Affairs Council Deputy Minister Tien Chiu-chin （田秋蓳）, in a closed-door meeting.
“I will instruct related government agencies to continue to sort the files from the authoritarian era, so that the truth that has been kept in the dark for 70 years will come to light,” the president said.
In her address to the group, Tsai was quoted in a news release as saying that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Incident, adding that Taiwan lost almost a whole generation of its elite due to the mistakes committed by the authoritarian rulers of the time.
“Even today, Taiwanese are still suffering from the consequences of the 228 Incident,” she said.
After Taiwan became democratic, people were finally able to openly discuss the Incident, she said.
The government has admitted mistakes, apologized, set up monuments and has probed the truth. It has also rehabilitated the names of victims and compensated their families in a bid to heal the trauma.
However, the president said she knows clearly that for the families of the victims, the government’s work is far from complete.
“We should not forget history, nor our trauma,” she said.
She said that she attended a Holocaust Remembrance Day activity in Taipei on Sunday and acutely felt the courage of Germany in facing its historical mistakes.
She pointed out that the German government, academics and the private sector have continued to probe the historical facts in a bid to more carefully dig out the truth and have continued to prosecute Nazi war criminals.
Germany’s experience is inspirational to Taiwan, she said, adding that the pursuit of historical truth and the preservation of history are long-term social goals.
The government has an obligation to continue to more thoroughly probe the truth of the Incident in an open and transparent manner so that the accountability of those responsible can be more clear and detailed, she said.
Among the files collected by the Archive Bureau, only a few have yet to be declassified, Tsai said.
She said that as far as she knows, four files belong to the Overseas Community Affairs Council, which is coordinating the process “to declassify them as soon as possible.”
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
-
Former National Cheng Kung University students Wu Chun-hung, left, Wu Jung-yuan, second left, and Chen Chin-sheng, second right, hold their diplomas next to university president Su Hui-chen, center, at the university museum in Tainan yesterday. The university awarded the three men their undergraduate diplomas 45 years after they were arrested and forced to drop out of school during the White Terror era. Photo: CNA
-
President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday poses for a picture with the relative of a 228 Incident victim at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 藝人辛龍中1.2億樂透 分享給愛妻做善事！
- 經典賽Live》兄弟9局大逆轉 2分差擊敗古巴
- 微創開腦瘤 風險低傷口小
- 板橋中廣放送所空地 7月變公園綠地
- 川普政府政策 IMF副主席力挺
- 水利會長改選 泛綠有意競逐三人「鴨子划水」
- 台東衛所、藥局檢收站 藥品一年回收179公斤
- 證券行情表、證券表格
- 末代經典賽? 關鍵在美國隊
- 藝人辛龍中1.2億元樂透 台彩總經理這樣說...
- 要禁披薩上放鳳梨 冰島總統引熱議
- 長照2.0缺人 屏縣加開訓練班
- 夜市大學開學 70歲攤商阿伯也來
- HBL決賽搶票瘋 球迷漏夜排隊
- 開車開到沙堆裡？ 金門海邊奇觀
- 歐洲股市同步收黑
- 機車鑰匙未拔又找不到車 女急尋警方協助
- 攻蛋遇歌迷退票 女星嘆：怎麼可能沒感覺
- 崁頭厝自食其力 製售鳳梨醋籌錢
- 異常冷清 名媛帝寶2度流標
- 供毒害命 刑期7年起跳
- 百位高中職生 體驗日、西語文化
- 90歲前少將好學 第一名考取碩士班
- 曾是共產黨 中國配偶任新住民委員
- 新竹寶山農會賄選案 2被告10萬交保並限制住居
- 音樂會募得256萬 捐弱勢團體
- 2030年 南韓將成最長壽國
- 自由廣場》王聖文 郭瑤琪 沒收錢 還是可能被判刑
- 地中海沙灘 74名難民曝屍
- 勒索、縱火又涉賭 古坑鄉代主席鄭和義列治平
- 《228受難70週年》湯德章律師執業辦公桌 首次公開
- 佳里金唐殿燒王船 添載1.1萬包
- 為夫發願服務16年 7旬婦獲金牌志工
- 扯！男子喝太醉開上橋 追撞兩台警車
- 面交沒帶現金？假舒淇騙走iPhone7
- 向柯P宣戰了 王世堅嗆：打馬屠龍砍活寶
- 經典賽》中國隊不被看好 總教練：至少拚一勝
- 嘎嘎舊愛新歡4人行 寶兒不甘被劈忙堵人
- 杜拜女網》小詹大爆冷門 扳倒頭號種子雙打4強卡位
- 網路社群轉售健康食品或藥品賺外快 小心觸法
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai vows to investigate 228 Incident
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email