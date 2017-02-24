| 設為首頁 | TAIPEI TIMES | yes123求職網 | 爆料投訴 | 廣告 | 手機版 |
  • 自由體育
  • 自由娛樂
  • 自由評論網
  • iStyle頻道
  • 3c頻道
  • 汽車頻道
  • 地產頻道
  • 週報網頁版
快訊
圓夢魔法師 讓愛心飛揚
 首頁 > 焦點

《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai vows to investigate 228 Incident

2017-02-24  03:00

INSPIRATION: President Tsai Ing-wen said that Germany is an inspiration for the nation, as it has relentlessly sought historical truth and prosecuted war criminals

/ Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） yesterday said that the government would take the lead in investigating the 228 Incident and find those accountable for the tragic chapter in the nation’s history.

The government will investigate the Incident, present the truth and pursue those who are accountable to remedy the current status of “only victims, but no perpetrators,” the president said.

“We will not forget [the mission], nor will we circumvent it,” she said.

Tsai said she wants to let society reflect more deeply on the mistakes of the Incident, learn from it and move toward reconciliation to create a “democratic, just and united nation.”

The 228 Incident was triggered by a clash between government officials and an illegal cigarette vendor on Feb. 27, 1947. The event turned into an anti-government uprising and was violently put down by the then-Chinese Nationalist Party （KMT） regime.

An estimated 18,000 to 28,000 people were killed during the crackdown, which lasted for several weeks into early May that year, according to an investigation commissioned by the Executive Yuan in 1992.

Tsai made the remarks while receiving an overseas group consisting of family members of some of the victims, who were accompanied by Overseas Community Affairs Council Deputy Minister Tien Chiu-chin （田秋蓳）, in a closed-door meeting.

“I will instruct related government agencies to continue to sort the files from the authoritarian era, so that the truth that has been kept in the dark for 70 years will come to light,” the president said.

In her address to the group, Tsai was quoted in a news release as saying that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Incident, adding that Taiwan lost almost a whole generation of its elite due to the mistakes committed by the authoritarian rulers of the time.

“Even today, Taiwanese are still suffering from the consequences of the 228 Incident,” she said.

After Taiwan became democratic, people were finally able to openly discuss the Incident, she said.

The government has admitted mistakes, apologized, set up monuments and has probed the truth. It has also rehabilitated the names of victims and compensated their families in a bid to heal the trauma.

However, the president said she knows clearly that for the families of the victims, the government’s work is far from complete.

“We should not forget history, nor our trauma,” she said.

She said that she attended a Holocaust Remembrance Day activity in Taipei on Sunday and acutely felt the courage of Germany in facing its historical mistakes.

She pointed out that the German government, academics and the private sector have continued to probe the historical facts in a bid to more carefully dig out the truth and have continued to prosecute Nazi war criminals.

Germany’s experience is inspirational to Taiwan, she said, adding that the pursuit of historical truth and the preservation of history are long-term social goals.

The government has an obligation to continue to more thoroughly probe the truth of the Incident in an open and transparent manner so that the accountability of those responsible can be more clear and detailed, she said.

Among the files collected by the Archive Bureau, only a few have yet to be declassified, Tsai said.

She said that as far as she knows, four files belong to the Overseas Community Affairs Council, which is coordinating the process “to declassify them as soon as possible.”

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

廣告
  • Former National Cheng Kung University students Wu Chun-hung, left, Wu Jung-yuan, second left, and Chen Chin-sheng, second right, hold their diplomas next to university president Su Hui-chen, center, at the university museum in Tainan yesterday. The university awarded the three men their undergraduate diplomas 45 years after they were arrested and forced to drop out of school during the White Terror era. Photo: CNA

    Former National Cheng Kung University students Wu Chun-hung, left, Wu Jung-yuan, second left, and Chen Chin-sheng, second right, hold their diplomas next to university president Su Hui-chen, center, at the university museum in Tainan yesterday. The university awarded the three men their undergraduate diplomas 45 years after they were arrested and forced to drop out of school during the White Terror era. Photo: CNA

  • President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday poses for a picture with the relative of a 228 Incident victim at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

    President Tsai Ing-wen yesterday poses for a picture with the relative of a 228 Incident victim at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

自由電子報 APP 全新上線

iOS

Android

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

Top
焦點‧本日最多瀏覽
» 更多焦點新聞
網友回應
熱門新聞
編輯推薦
悲！遊覽車翻覆
自由體育more »
圖
自由娛樂more »
圖
自由評論網more »
贊助商廣告
iStyle頻道more »
3C頻道more »
汽車頻道more »
-
便當菜✧味噌烤鮭魚
輕鬆煮✧高麗菜捲
餃子皮料理✧蔥肉餅
這樣蒸魚才好吃！
轉寄

標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 Tsai vows to investigate 228 Incident


*收件人 Email 
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email
你的姓名 
*你的 Email 
訊息
 驗證碼   驗證碼有大小寫之分  
Top
2017年2月24日‧星期五‧丁酉年正月廿八日
新聞查詢：關鍵字 | 昔日新聞
熱門關鍵字
自由時報
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.