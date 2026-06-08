中英對照讀新聞》South Korea says it will pursue all options to avoid Samsung strike 南韓表示將尋求所有選項來避免三星罷工

南韓記憶體晶片巨擘三星電子及其工會，將政府調解員的斡旋下，恢復薪資談判。（路透）

◎盧永山

South Korea will pursue all options, including emergency arbitration, to avoid a labor strike at the country’s biggest employer Samsung Electronics and to minimize any damage if one does occur, its prime minister said on Sunday.

南韓總理週日表示，將尋求所有選項，包括緊急仲裁，以避免該國最大雇主三星電子發生罷工，並盡量縮小如果發生罷工時所造成的損失。

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The world’s largest memory chip maker and its South Korean labor union will resume pay talks on Monday with a government mediator, in a move that could ease concerns over a potentially disruptive strike at the tech giant that accounts for nearly a quarter of the country’s exports.

這家全球最大的記憶體晶片製造商及其南韓工會，將於週一在政府調解員的斡旋下，恢復薪資談判。此舉有望紓解外界對這家科技巨擘可能發生破壞性罷工的擔憂，該公司占南韓出口總額的近4分之1。

“Just one day of suspension at Samsung Electronics’semiconductor factory is expected to incur direct losses of as much as 1 trillion won ,” Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said after an emergency meeting with ministers on Sunday.

南韓總理金民錫週日在與內閣部長舉行緊急會議後表示：「三星電子的半導體工廠停產1天，預計將造成高達1兆韓元（約新台幣211億元）的直接損失。」

新聞辭典

minimize：動詞，降到最低限度、刻意淡化。例句：Maxwell accused politicians of minimizing the suffering of thousands of people.（麥斯威爾指責政治人物漠視成千上萬人的痛苦。）

incur：動詞，招致、引起、蒙受。例句：The company incurred heavy losses after the product recall.（這家公司在產品召回後，蒙受巨大損失。）

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