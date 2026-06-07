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    中英對照讀新聞》London rooftop set to become star exhibit in new Beatles museum倫敦屋頂將成為披頭四新博物館的鎮館之寶

    2026/06/07 05:30
    1960年代成立的披頭四至今仍是歷久不衰的文化象徵。（美聯社）

    1960年代成立的披頭四至今仍是歷久不衰的文化象徵。（美聯社）

    ◎林家宇

    The London rooftop where The Beatles played their final ​impromptu gig will be immortalised by a new ‌museum dedicated to the band which is due to open next year.

    披頭四進行最終即興演出的一座倫敦屋頂，將因明年開幕的披頭四新博物館而被永久銘記。

    "The Beatles at 3 Savile Row" will give music fans ​the chance to explore the building where "Let It ​Be" was recorded, with the former headquarters of ⁠their record company Apple Corps Ltd to be converted ​into a shrine to the band.

    「披頭四在薩維爾街3號」將讓樂迷們有機會尋訪「Let It ​Be」的錄製地點。這棟披頭四所屬的唱片公司蘋果公司前總部，搖身一變為紀念這支樂團的聖地。

    Formed in Liverpool in 1960, ​The Beatles sold more than 600 million records worldwide, capturing the cultural upheaval of the era, influencing generations of artists and ​creating a musical legacy that endures to this day

    1960年在利物浦成立的披頭四，專輯全球銷售量超過6億張，他們捕捉了當代的文化劇變，影響數個世代的藝術家，創作出的音樂傳唱至今。

    In ​1969, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr played what ‌turned ⁠out to be their farewell gig, performing "Get Back" and a number of other songs before the police arrived and told them to turn down the volume.

    1969年這場後來成為告別秀的演出中，約翰．藍儂、保羅．麥卡尼、喬治．哈里森和林哥．史達在警察到場要求他們降低音量前，演出了「Get Back」以及其它數首曲目。

    新聞辭典

    impromptu：形容詞，即興的、即席的。例句：His impromptu speaking ended up being the most popular section in the event.（他的即興演說成了活動中最受歡迎的環節。）

    upheaval：名詞，動盪、劇變。例句：Whole generations are affected by this political upheaval.（整個世代都受到這場政治動盪的衝擊。）

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