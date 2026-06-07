中英對照讀新聞》London rooftop set to become star exhibit in new Beatles museum倫敦屋頂將成為披頭四新博物館的鎮館之寶

中英對照讀新聞》London rooftop set to become star exhibit in new Beatles museum倫敦屋頂將成為披頭四新博物館的鎮館之寶2026/06/07 05:30
1960年代成立的披頭四至今仍是歷久不衰的文化象徵。（美聯社）
◎林家宇
The London rooftop where The Beatles played their final impromptu gig will be immortalised by a new museum dedicated to the band which is due to open next year.
披頭四進行最終即興演出的一座倫敦屋頂，將因明年開幕的披頭四新博物館而被永久銘記。
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"The Beatles at 3 Savile Row" will give music fans the chance to explore the building where "Let It Be" was recorded, with the former headquarters of their record company Apple Corps Ltd to be converted into a shrine to the band.
「披頭四在薩維爾街3號」將讓樂迷們有機會尋訪「Let It Be」的錄製地點。這棟披頭四所屬的唱片公司蘋果公司前總部，搖身一變為紀念這支樂團的聖地。
Formed in Liverpool in 1960, The Beatles sold more than 600 million records worldwide, capturing the cultural upheaval of the era, influencing generations of artists and creating a musical legacy that endures to this day
1960年在利物浦成立的披頭四，專輯全球銷售量超過6億張，他們捕捉了當代的文化劇變，影響數個世代的藝術家，創作出的音樂傳唱至今。
In 1969, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr played what turned out to be their farewell gig, performing "Get Back" and a number of other songs before the police arrived and told them to turn down the volume.
1969年這場後來成為告別秀的演出中，約翰．藍儂、保羅．麥卡尼、喬治．哈里森和林哥．史達在警察到場要求他們降低音量前，演出了「Get Back」以及其它數首曲目。
新聞辭典
impromptu：形容詞，即興的、即席的。例句：His impromptu speaking ended up being the most popular section in the event.（他的即興演說成了活動中最受歡迎的環節。）
upheaval：名詞，動盪、劇變。例句：Whole generations are affected by this political upheaval.（整個世代都受到這場政治動盪的衝擊。）