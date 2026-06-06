中英對照讀新聞》This fox stole a bunch of hot dogs. A cop caught it in the act. 這隻狐狸偷了一堆熱狗，遭警察逮個正著

亞伯達省加拿大皇家騎警在社群媒體上公布偷叼走熱狗的赤狐照片。（取自網路）

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Canadian police said they caught a hot dog thief this week, and the bandit did not make an attempt to conceal the evidence.

加拿大警方表示，他們本週逮到一名熱狗小偷，而且這名嫌犯還直接叼著贓物，完全不想掩飾。

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A constable was on patrol in Blairmore, Alberta, when she spotted a red-haired fox carrying five or six full hot dogs in its mouth, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta.

亞伯達省加拿大皇家騎警指出，一名警員日前在亞伯達省布萊爾摩爾巡邏時，發現一隻赤狐嘴裡竟叼著五、六根完整熱狗

Police posted the fox’s photo on social media Tuesday, with a wink and a nod, to warn the public about the brazen criminal.

警方週二在社群媒體上發布了這張狐狸的照片，半開玩笑地提醒民眾注意這名大膽的嫌犯。

Thousands of people shared the photo, including many who jokingly insisted the fox was wrongly accused.

成千上萬的人轉發了這張照片，不少網友還開玩笑說牠根本是被誤會的。

“Generally against ‘crime’ but maybe this one gets a pass,” wrote one commentator.

一名網友表示：「我平常不支持『犯罪』，但這次也許可以放牠一馬。」

“The suspect was released without conditions — and a full belly!” according to the police department’s Instagram post.

警方在Instagram貼文中寫道：「嫌犯已獲得無條件釋放——而且肚子吃得飽飽！」

新聞辭典

in the act：當場、正在做某事時（通常指做壞事或違法的事情時被抓個正著）。例句：The thief was caught in the act of stealing a wallet.（這名小偷在偷錢包的當下被當場逮捕。）

get a pass：被放過一馬、獲得豁免。例句：She broke the rules, but she got a pass.（她違反了規定，但被放過一馬。）

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